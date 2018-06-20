1. Food truck fight
Want to sample pizza, tacos, barbecue, ice cream and more all in one afternoon? Check out the second annual Food Truck Fight on Saturday on the levee in LeClaire. The gathering/competition of food trucks drew over 4,000 attendees during its inaugural run last June. Try bites from over a dozen food trucks, including Floyd's Burgers and Sliders, Here's the Scoop, Kelley Girls Woodfire Pizza and more. Plus, there will be kids activities, drinks and live music from Doug Brundies, Bumper Crop and Corporate Rock. The Food Truck Fight is set for noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Admission costs $5 and is free for kids 12 and under.
2. Grapevine Magazine Wine Fest
Attention wine lovers: Check out the Grapevine Magazine Wine Festival, which promises to offer samples of the best wine from the Midwest along with food and live music. The festival is set for 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. For tickets, $25 in advance, visit thegrapevineexpo.com.
3. Port Byron Baby Blues and BBQ fest
Enjoy a bunch of live music and BBQ from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 30 during the Baby Blues Fest in Port Byron, Illinois. The music lineup Joe & Vicki Price, Tony Hoeppner & Friends, Jenn Bostic and Dave Ellis Group and Port Byron eateries such as Duey's Corner Tap will be serving up barbecue. For more info, visit portbyronil.com.
4. Beer dinner
Thunder Bay Grille is hosting a special dinner that features four courses and four beers from Millstream Brewing Company, based in Amana, Iowa, at 6 p.m. Friday, June 22 at Thunder Bay Grille, 6511 N. Brady St., Davenport. One course, for example, is a bacon-wrapped pretzel with Iowa Pale Ale gouda fondue served with an Iowa Pale Ale from Millstream. Cost is $45 per person. Reserve your spot by calling 563-386-2722.
5. Champagne and macarons
Join Tiphanie, the owner of Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie, a bakery in downtown Davenport, for a French macaron workshop that includes a side of champagne sipping. During the class, set for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 28, attendees will be learn step-by-step how to master macaron shells and fillings while sampling champagne and macarons at the bakery, 314 Main St., Davenport. Each participant will leave with 12 macarons to take home. The class costs $40 per participant. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/french-macarons-and-champagne-tickets-46544602158.
6. Dessert flights
In honor of Baked Beer and Bread Company's new dessert menu dropping this week, the Village of East Davenport brewery/bakery/restaurant is hosting a pairing of beers and desserts from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. Grab a flight of mini desserts for $12 and pair it with a flight of beer, which is on special for $5 on Thursdays. For more info, visit facebook.com/bakedbeerandbreadco.