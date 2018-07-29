There is something about gathering around a dinner table that encourages easy conversation, and those conversations flowed at the Farm to Table Dinner held at Cinnamon Ridge Farms in Donahue, Iowa, Friday evening.
The second annual event served as a natural backdrop for farmers and non-farmers to come together and share their thoughts on agriculture.
The dinner was held at Cinnamon Ridge Farms, a dairy farm owned by John and Joan Maxwell. Each table was hosted by an area farmer, who facilitated discussions about the current agriculture landscape. Those hosts also participated in a panel discussion, allowing guests the opportunity to ask all of their ag-related questions. Much of the discussion centered around government regulation, the use of fertilizers, and the role youth will play in the future of farming and agriculture.
Iowa governor Kim Reynolds, who spoke briefly at the event, told guests it was an honor to represent Iowa and that “Iowa has an unbelievable brand of safe, quality products.” She said she hopes to see farmers “keep doing what you’re doing” and that when it comes to government involvement “less is better.”
“We farm different ways and there isn’t always a best way to do it," said Julie Kenney, Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture, who hosted a table. "Ag is what we do well here. Working together is in everyone’s best interest.”
Kenney grew up on a family farm near Lohrvillle, Iowa, and now she and her husband, Mark, and their family own and operate a corn and soybean farm in Story County.
Kenney said she hopes today’s youth are encouraged to pursue careers in agriculture.
“Agriculture is more than driving a tractor, but that is part of it,” she said, adding that there are many fields included in the industry, including everything from human resources to animal ag. “And we need all of those people.”
Table host Mike Paustian, a sixth-generation farmer, has a farrow-to-finish hog business near Walcott that markets 22,000 head of hogs annually.
“People sometimes have an outdated idea of farming. They know what they’ve seen in movies or in art, but it’s not necessarily current,” Paustian said.
Abbi Lafrenz, a 16-year-old junior at North Scott High School, Eldridge, was one of the many FFA volunteers on hand at the event.
“I grew up on a cattle farm, and I was exposed to ag at a young age. I’ve been involved in 4-H and taken ag classes,” Lafrenz said. “I’m thinking maybe ag business, maybe ag engineering.”
Lafrenz helped lead tours throughout the evening, which included stops in the robotic dairy barn, a pollinator display, and corn and soybean fields. Her involvement in FFA has helped her become more comfortable speaking to new people and communicating to groups, in addition to exposing her to new experiences and opportunities.
Panelist Jennifer Zumbach, calf manager for Kunde Jersey Farm, said it isn’t only people from rural areas who can pursue a career in ag.
“It’s important for kids who aren’t on the farm right now,” Zumbach said.
Some involved in agriculture find their path begins there, then takes them elsewhere before leading them back.
This is true for panelist and event co-chair Amy Nelson. Nelson is a fifth-generation farmer, but she wasn’t always on the farm. She attended Luther College and graduated with degrees in business management and Spanish. She pursued a career in non-profit management and fundraising in St. Paul, Minnesota, for 10 years before returning to Iowa six years ago to pursue farming full-time on the family’s Century farm near Donahue with her husband and their two children. As the only one with farming experience in the family, Nelson challenges the gender stereotype of a male farmer. Her family business includes 1,500 acres of corn, seed corn, soybeans and cow/calf operation.
Congressman Dave Loebsack praised the mission of the event by saying “It’s this kind of an event where you can learn so much.”
Joan Maxwell’s advice for farmers would suit entrepreneurs of any kind.
“Anybody that wants to do something and has a passion for it and has grit--can do anything,” Maxwell said.