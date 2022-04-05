Get caffeinated with the Quad-Cities Coffee Trail

A new initiative from Visit Quad Cities is encouraging people to explore the area's coffee shops.

The QC Coffee Trail features around 30 coffee shops and cafes, each bringing their own unique drinks and atmosphere to the Quad-Cities. A list of participating coffee shops can be found online.

To follow the QC Coffee Trail, sign up on the Visit Quad Cities website to receive a text with a digital passport. Download the passport and show it to participating coffee shops to receive discounts or other specials, and ask an employee for their four-digit pin to check in.

Participants earn prizes as they check in at cafes. Visiting five locations earns a QC Coffee Trail car cup holder coaster, completing 15 earns a QC Coffee Trail blanket and checking in at all participating locations earns a QC Coffee Trail insulated flask and a place on the Caffeinated Hall of Fame.

Visit Quad Cities Vice President of Marketing and Communications Charlotte Doehler-Morrison said one of the goals was to shine a spotlight on local businesses.

Eligible businesses can apply to be placed on the trail by contacting Visit Quad Cities at any time, and participation is free.

Doehler-Morrison said they've already gotten some additional interest in joining the trail since its announcement.

"They're excited about the gamification, that people that participate can earn prizes, because it gives more visibility to them as a small business," Doehler-Morrison said.

The coffee trail joins Visit Quad Cities' QC Ale Trail, featuring local breweries, and QC Family Pass, which offers discounts or specials at local, family-friendly attractions.

"It's of interest to people that have niche likes," Doehler-Morrison said. "If your family wants to go to places, but you would like some discounts, there are people that are into craft beer, and there are definitely a lot of people that are into different types of coffee."

