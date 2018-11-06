1. Mixology class
Ever wanted to learn how to make some of your favorite cocktails? Me & Billy is hosting an intimate mixology class at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14 at the restaurant, 200 W. 3rd St., Davenport. Participants will learn how to make three Me & Billy cocktails. Cost is $25 per person. For more info, visit facebook.com/meandbillykitchenandbar.
2. Whiskey and doughnut pairing
Baked Beer & Bread Company in the Village of East Davenport is bringing back their popular whiskey and doughnut pairing event and taking it up a level. This time, the pairings will feature specialty-curated whiskey cocktails with homemade doughnuts. For example, one offering will be a hot apple cider toddy paired with an apple pie doughnut. The pairings will be available from 4:20 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 at Baked Beer & Bread Company, 1113 Mound St., Davenport. For more info, visit www.facebook.com/bakedbeerandbreadco/.
3. Easy as pie workshop
This class may come in handy for your Thanksgiving festivities. Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie, a bakery in downtown Davenport, is offering an "Easy as Pie" workshop, which will take participants through the steps of making a double crust, decorative apple pie. Those who take the class will leave with an unbaked apple pie. The workshop costs $45 per person and is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19 at Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie, 314 N. Main St., Davenport. For more info, visit www.facebook.com/OhSoSweetByTiphanie.
4. French Modern dinner
In conjunction with "French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950," the Figge Art Museum is hosting a French-inspired dinner followed by a docent-led tour of the blockbuster exhibit which is on display at the museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The dinner costs $48 per person and is slated to begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23. The tours begin at 7 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 563-345-6647. For more info, visit www.figgeartmuseum.org.
5. Thanksgiving kid's cooking class
The Hy-Vee on East Kimberly Road in Davenport is turning the turkey-making over to the kids during a Thanksgiving-themed kids cooking and crafting class, open to kids ages 7 to 13. To register a child, e-mail kschaeffer@hy-vee.com.
6. Homebrewing competition
Bent River Brewing Company is hosting a homebrewing competition in which 30 home brewers from around the region will showcase their creations and compete to be the Quad-Cities' "Brewmaster." The free event is open to 300 participants, who will receive a free taster glass and beer samples and who will cast their vote for their favorite brewer. The competition is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bent River Brewing Company, 512 24th St., Rock Island. For more info, visit facebook.com/bentriverbrewing.
7. Thanksgiving buffet at Thunder Bay Grille
Want to dine out on Thanksgiving Day? Check out Thunder Bay Grille's Thanksgiving buffet, featuring favorites such as roasted turkey, bourbon glazed ham, fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole and assorted pies and desserts. The buffet costs $10.99 for kids ages 5-10 and $21.99 for adults and will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 22 at 6511 N. Brady St., Davenport. For more info and to make a reservation, visit https://thunderbaygrille.com/davenport.