Holiday pop-up bars bring Christmas cheer, cocktails to Quad-Cities

Eggnog, mulled wine and hard apple cider are classic drinks for the holiday season, but have you heard of a Christmapolitan? How about a Snowball Old-Fashioned?
Christmas pop-up bars are coming to the Quad-Cities, providing a festive atmosphere and plenty of yummy, unique cocktails to try out.
Miracle at the Freight House will offer craft cocktails for the second year, from a new location in The Diner, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport. The pop-up is open 5-10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 5 p.m.-midnight on weekends through Dec. 31.
Lars Rehnberg, a partner running the Quad-Cities Miracle franchise location, said the drinks are created by a "master mixologist" in New York, which they then tweak depending on what ingredients aren't available locally.
The holiday pop-up bar opened last year in the current Chill Ice Cream & Eats location, right next to The Diner. Opening this year in The Diner has given them about twice the room, Rehnberg said, and things have been very busy.
This year's menu has both tried-and-true and new cocktail recipes for people to enjoy. Rehnberg encouraged people to make a reservation online to ensure they have a spot on busy nights.
"It's been going really well," he said.
Other Quad-Cities establishments are putting on pop-up bars of their own.
The Mississippi River Distilling Company, 303 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, will host a Christmas pop-up bar 6-9 p.m. Dec. 21-22 and 6-10 p.m. Dec. 23 in its Celebration Center. In addition to holiday decorations and festive cocktails, the distilling company will also show Christmas movies on big screens. There will be holiday crafts and activities, and on Dec. 23 Lewis Knudson will play live music.
Analog Arcade Bar and Lopiez Pizza, 1405 5th Ave., Moline, have decked the halls with lights, tinsel, specialty cocktails, DJs on the weekends and occasional visits from Santa at their "Super Awesome Christmas Time" holiday pop-up. It is open Tuesday-Sunday, and is family friendly until 9 p.m.