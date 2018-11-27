When customers walk into The Diner, Tara Elkins wants everything about the restaurant — from the family recipes to the mismatched coffee mugs — to feel like their mom’s house.
Or, more specifically, Elkins’ mom’s house.
“We want it to be that place where you feel comfortable as soon as you walk in,” she said. “For me, that’s my mom’s house. You get that feeling of home.”
Ahead of opening her first restaurant, Elkins, who is 36 and has worked in the bar and restaurant industry since she was 17, considered the several years she lived in downtown Davenport and what she felt the area was missing. She also thought about her mother's cooking.
“There was no place you could go nearby for a big, hearty breakfast,” she said. “I grew up with that, and, as I got older, still wanted that.”
Cue The Diner, which serves food just as classic as its name on the second floor of the Freight House, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport. It opened to the public on Friday.
For Elkins, the restaurant’s tagline — “Don’t tell mama” — says it all: “It’s because you don’t want her to know you’re going somewhere else for her food.”
Much of what makes up The Diner, including its meatloaf, comes straight from the woman who is listed as “Mama” in Elkins’ phone.
“My mom was all about making a big, home-cooked meal,” she said. “She inspired a lot of this place.”
What does Mama Elkins think of that?
“It makes me feel really good,” Bonnie Elkin said. “She has wanted to do this for a long time. And it makes me proud that she is doing it.”
‘All about comfort food’
The restaurant opens at 6 a.m. daily and serves all-day breakfast, along with lunch and dinner items such as pot roast and meatloaf. One of the restaurant’s staples, already, is chicken and waffles, which comes with candied bacon and maple bourbon glaze.
During a visit to The Diner earlier this week, the daily special was all-you-can-eat fried chicken for $10.99.
“We’re all about comfort food here,” Elkins said. “We want to have a lot of destination items.”
Same goes for The Diner’s decor.
Many of the chairs and tablecloths are different bright colors, and you’d be hard-pressed to find two coffee mugs that form a pair.
For the holidays, the restaurant is adorned with cozy Christmas decorations, including a decked-out Christmas tree in one corner.
And the walls are filled with framed quotes, such as “Eat your vegetables,” “Don’t make me pull this car over” and “The dishes are looking at me dirty again.”
“Those are all things my mom used to say,” Elkins said.
‘It just makes me happy’
Bonnie Elkins said she put a lot of time into whatever she was making for dinner, using some recipes passed down from her mother and grandmother.
She also made sure her family prioritized eating meals together.
“It was important to me for everyone to sit around the table and eat together and talk about our days,” Bonnie Elkins said.
That left an impression on her daughter.
“When I think about my childhood and my mom, it just makes me happy,” Tara Elkins said.
It also brings up other emotions.
Her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009 and later was diagnosed with lymphoma, which in her case, is terminal.
“I think she wanted to get me involved in it because of that,” Bonnie Elkins said.
It hit home when she visited the restaurant for the first time and saw a framed Bonnie-ism that reads, “I have a headache the size of New Hampshire” in a place that greets customers when they walk up the stairs to The Diner.
“It made me really excited to see that and everything,” she said. “It made me feel excited that she pulled me into her dream the ways she did.”
Tara Elkins said she wouldn’t have her restaurant any other way.
“I wanted to honor her,” she said. “She’s my mom. And that’s why I wanted to have a lot of her in here.”