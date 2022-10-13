Igor's Bistro thrives this Halloween after facing struggles from COVID-19, supply chain shortages

When Rick and Kathy Lopez bought the little restaurant on 38th Street, they had no idea it was haunted. However, the five ghosts fluttering about fit perfectly with the vibe they were going for, so no complaints there.

The COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues are more deserving of complaints, but like many of the monsters featured throughout the spooky eatery, Igor's Bistro has taken the hits and kept on going.

"We've been together 43 years, and you would think that this would have broke us up," Rick Lopez said. "This is a lot of work, and COVID, all that, but we're still alive. We're still here."

Igor's Bistro, 3055 38th St., Rock Island, puts together an eerie atmosphere to enjoy scarily good food in. It's a combination of passions for the owners.

Rick Lopez can trace his love for Halloween back to his childhood, more than 50 years ago. After trick-or-treating he and other kids would make their way to a neighbor's Halloween party and amuse themselves with apple bobbing, scary stories and more. He can remember looking around and thinking he wanted to use the holiday to make people happy just like his neighbor did.

When he retired from his job as a carpenter, Rick Lopez found the perfect time to create a space where he can celebrate Halloween all year-round.

"I used my love of Halloween and my passion for cooking and put them together," Rick Lopez said.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought down business in Igor's Bistro like many other restaurants, but the eatery was able to pivot by implementing a drive-thru window and fast meal options like breakfast burritos. They were able to survive, Rick Lopez said, and are still going strong despite supply chain issues.

While Halloween is always the restaurant's busiest time of the year, all signs point to this holiday season being the most popular so far. Customers were lined up for an hour-and-a-half wait the evening of Oct. 1, decked out in costumes and clothes that would glow under black lights.

Igor's is hosting tarot readings and black light dinners each Friday and Saturday, respectively, throughout the month of October. The events have been packed, the couple said, as people have been hearing about them through social media. They hope to host programming like murder mystery dinners in the future.

Customers from all around the Midwest and beyond have stopped in the bistro, taking in the spooky decor during their meal. Some have even brought their own memorabilia to add to the collection, Rick Lopez said. Standing at the kitchen window pointing out into the dining area, it's obvious it's not just the atmosphere customers are enjoying.

"I look out here, and you see kids just looking everywhere and parents looking everywhere, taking pictures," Rick Lopez said. "Then I watch them to when they eat, and it's like, that dude ain't set that sandwich down since he got here so he must really like it."

The couple plans to eventually step back from the restaurant's day-to-day operations, giving themselves more time to plan events and take vacations to see other unique businesses like theirs.

Their children have helped create and maintain their dream, Kathy Lopez said, from serving to creating energy drinks and learning different areas of the business.

"It has been a total family affair," Kathy Lopez said. "All three of our kids have worked here and have helped out."