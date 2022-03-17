Iron + Grain Coffee House expands to Silvis, renovates East Moline location

Streamline Architect owner Andrew Dasso didn't expect to open three coffee shops in just over two years.

Iron + Grain Coffee House started in November 2019 as an in-house coffee provider for Streamline Architects, in East Moline, and has since expanded across the Mississippi River to Davenport and just last month into Silvis.

The newest shop, 1251 Avenue of the Cities, Silvis, is drive-thru or walk-up only, with no indoor space. Dasso said this is the first Iron + Grain location with no ordering inside, joining other successful coffee stands in the area.

Olivia Soseman, Iron + Grain director of communications, said business has been good in Silvis so far, and the weather will hopefully stay nice enough that customers can utilize the outdoor patio.

"It's definitely a different concept for us, but it's definitely been fun to tap into the Silvis market," Soseman said.

The original Iron + Grain, 585 12th Ave., East Moline, is undergoing its own expansion. Soseman said the shop is closed to install new machinery, including an espresso machine and a self-service kiosk. More boutiques are also being added to the shopping area within Iron + Grain, called Iron + Grain Boutiques, and the space is being upgraded.

The renovations will make things easier on employees and customers, Dasso said. The location is set to open again in early April.

"We have a beautiful space already, but we've learned a lot and we've worked to make the space more efficient," Dasso said.

Looking ahead, Dasso said the company doesn't have specific plans to open new locations, but will never say never. If Streamline Architects expands, there may be an opportunity for Iron + Grain to expand as well.

"We'd like to see our brands kind of work congruently together," Dasso said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.