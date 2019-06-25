As distiller Kathryn Langford, left fills bottles with River Rose Gin volunteer Harlan Pedrett stacks up bottles to be filled at the Mississippi River Distilling Company in Le Claire, Iowa Tuesday June 18, 2019.
After being corked volunteer Pat Ferrell puts a shrink wrap collar on bottles of River Rose Gin and puts it in a device exposing the end of the bottle to heat sealing up the bottle at the Mississippi River Distilling Company in Le Claire, Iowa Tuesday June 18, 2019.
The still affectionately named “Rose” at the Mississippi River Distilling Company in Le Claire, Iowa is a handmade German boiling pot and two tall copper rectification columns. Those columns house distillation plates that can distill the purest vodka up to 95% alcohol.
Volunteer Pat Ferrell puts shrink wrap collars on bottles of River Rose Gin at the Mississippi River Distilling Company in Le Claire, Iowa Tuesday June 18, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
As distiller Kathryn Langford, left fills bottles with River Rose Gin volunteer Harlan Pedrett stacks up bottles to be filled at the Mississippi River Distilling Company in Le Claire, Iowa Tuesday June 18, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
Distiller Kathryn Langford fills bottles with River Rose Gin at the Mississippi River Distilling Company in Le Claire, Iowa Tuesday June 18, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
Freshly distilled vodka pours from the still at the Mississippi River Distilling Company in Le Claire, Iowa Tuesday June 18, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
Distiller Kathryn Langford fills bottles with River Rose Gin at the Mississippi River Distilling Company in Le Claire, Iowa Tuesday June 18, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
After a morning of bottling and packaging volunteers take a break for a lunch of pizza at the Mississippi River Distilling Company in Le Claire, Iowa Tuesday June 18, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
Volunteer Robert Jinks corks bottles of River Rose Gin at the Mississippi River Distilling Company in Le Claire, Iowa Tuesday June 18, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
After being corked volunteer Pat Ferrell puts a shrink wrap collar on bottles of River Rose Gin and puts it in a device exposing the end of the bottle to heat sealing up the bottle at the Mississippi River Distilling Company in Le Claire, Iowa Tuesday June 18, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
Volunteers Mary Plumb, left boxes up bottles of River Rose Gin in preparation for shipping at the Mississippi River Distilling Company in Le Claire, Iowa Tuesday June 18, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
The still affectionately named “Rose” at the Mississippi River Distilling Company in Le Claire, Iowa is a handmade German boiling pot and two tall copper rectification columns. Those columns house distillation plates that can distill the purest vodka up to 95% alcohol.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
Volunteer Pat Ferrell adds corks to the machine for Robert Jinks while bottling River Rose Gin at the Mississippi River Distilling Company in Le Claire, Iowa Tuesday June 18, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
After Volunteers bottle and package River Rose Gin owner Ryan Burchett right stacks the cases onto a palette at the Mississippi River Distilling Company in Le Claire, Iowa Tuesday June 18, 2019.
George Bernard Shaw called whiskey "liquid sunshine."
For a group of fans of Mississippi River Distilling Company, bottling the company's spirits spreads light and warmth, too.
Around mid-morning on a recent Thursday, 15 retirees formed an assembly line in the back the LeClaire distillery that crafts Cody Road Whiskey, along with gin, vodka and other spirits. Each had a job to do: unpacking, filling, bottling, sealing or repacking bottles. For a few volunteers it’s their first time, others have been helping for years.
Since it opened in 2010, its co-owners, brothers Ryan and Garrett Burchett, have invited fans to help bottle the products. Bottling days are held about once a week.
A group can range from five to 25 people, Kathryn Langford, distiller at Mississippi River Distilling Company, said. Bottling lasts two to four hours, and then the group usually gets lunch and keeps chatting.
“It’s fun to see everybody. I get to hang out with them, some of them I hang out with outside of here, just because I’ve formed a relationship with them over the past few years,” Langford said. “It’s just mostly a social thing for a lot of them.”
“We’ve grown so our staff is here and our staff can do some of it, but we had so many volunteers that enjoyed it so much that we try to still do it,” Garrett Burchett said.
The events get people interested in the product, Ryan Burchett said. Some enjoy it so much they don’t want the distillery to get a bottling machine.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
“We’ll have a product ready to go, and then send out an email a day or two in advance,” Ryan said. “Sometimes we can do 1,000 bottles an hour depending on how many people we have.”
In the morning sessions, retirees usually volunteer, but people with day jobs help at evening sessions, he said. People who have toured the distillery will stay to help. Most live in the area, but some have come from Texas, Florida, Germany, Poland and Australia to help, Garrett said.
Enjoy dining? Get the latest reviews and food news sent to your inbox
Martha Jinks of Milan, and her husband are among the volunteers. They have helped around 510 times, she said.
“I enjoy the owners, I enjoy being here, I think it’s fun,” Jinks said. “I think it’s (something) different, rather than staying home and pulling weeds. I just like the people mostly.”
Even after nine years, volunteer Harlan Pedrett of LeClaire helps whenever he can. “Sometimes they even call me their bottling foreman,” Pedrett said, adding he goes to the distillery on Fridays to listen to the live music. On the first Friday of each month, the distillery hosts a social hour, and Pedrett has been the greeter for five or six years.
“It’s just good people. Ryan and Garrett are wonderful to work with, and we even get a sample every now and then,” Pedrett said.