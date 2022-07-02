John Deere Classic brings traditional, new eats and treats to golf fans

From long-held traditions to new additions, the John Deere Classic is filled with enough food and snacks to satisfy any golf fanatic.

The cooks at Pork Chop Hill were busy with preparations Thursday afternoon, getting things done during a lull after the lunch crowd. Smoke carried the smell of perfectly grilled meat across the 17th hole and up the hill, drawing customers down to see them work.

Geoffrey Boyce made his trip from Vermont to Silvis for the 15th year to cook the perfect pork chop at the 2022 classic. He said working the classic was always a good experience, with friendly people and a beautiful course to enjoy. The past couple of years were "interesting" because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

"It does feel very good for things to be seemingly coming back to normal," Boyce said.

The pork chop griller said they'd cooked around 1,000 chops on Thursday, and the other grill location had made around the same amount. He expected to get busier over the weekend and estimated they grilled around 5,000 chops a day usually.

Five thousand pork chops a day, give or take a couple thousand for slower and busier days, five days a year for the past 15 years — that's around 375,000 chops.

Boyce does like pork chops, though the cooking for the classic cures any cravings he may have, at least temporarily.

"I usually take a little break from them after this event," Boyce said with a laugh.

Whitey's Ice Cream has booths set up around the course, offering sweet treats for people wanting a cool dessert after their pork chop sandwiches.

Claire Schaecher said at her store alone they scooped around 1,650 cups of ice cream, two-thirds of it the John Deere Classic flavor.

"Those are definitely going to sell the most," Schaecher said of the exclusive flavor.

Cookies & Dreams was also out, in booths and walking around the course, selling "I Dream about Arnie" cookies and other flavors. It is their second year at the classic.

Bayside Bistro is manning a booth at the John Deere Classic for the first time this year, joining the ranks of Quad-Cities staples keeping golf fans fed and happy. Bayside Bistro is offering smoothies and meals to people entering the course and checking out the Fan Zone.

Business was all right on the first day of the classic, Bayside Bistro employee Katharine Stolley said, with the most popular item being the banana strawberry smoothie. The restaurant booth will be open throughout the weekend.

"We're just putting a smile on people's faces," part-owner Joshua Howlett said.

Howlett said coming out to the classic was a great way to expand the business' name and brand, especially on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River. Bayside Bistro recently opened a new location in Rock Island.

"New doors are opening for us," Howlett said.

