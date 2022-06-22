John Deere Classic filled with fun food for golf fans

Anyone who's gone to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic tournament know they have more to look forward to than the golf.

From ice cream to french fries to meats from the famous Pork Chop Hill, guests will have their pick of meals and treats at the John Deere Classic, which will run June 27-July 3. A new event will also bring signature cocktails to the tournament.

Concession stands will have QR codes to show customers the menu and provide a method of payment, according to the tournament website. Cash was not accepted at concession areas last year, only electronic or card payments, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing while waiting in line will be encouraged at this year's tournament.

Weather forecasts place the temperatures early next week in the mid-80s — the perfect temperature for enjoying Whitey's Ice Cream on the course. Whitey's created a signature John Deere Classic flavor for the 50th tournament last year, a mix of lime sherbet and lemon custard, and have booths filled with chilly treats ready.

Pork Chop Hill, one of the most well-known facets of the tournament behind the golF being played, will serve its titular pork cutlet sandwiches alongside the lesser-known brisket sandwich to golf enthusiasts.

More traditional concessions will be available around the course as well, manned with hot dogs, fries, salads and mac and cheese.

A new ticket package at this year's tournament includes a drink tasting with access to the course. The "Cocktails at the Course" package, which costs $200, will grant ticket holders entry to a cocktail tasting with hors d'oeuvres at the Chalets on 17 2-5 p.m. July 2, along with access to the grounds for Round 3 and free VIP parking.

