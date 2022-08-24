 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline sesquicentennial features retro treats and yummy eats

Moline is celebrating its sesquicentennial with festivals, family activities and food. 

The city has events planned all week and weekend to celebrate the 150th anniversary of its incorporation, and local food businesses have decided to get in on the action with deals and special menu items. 

Lagomarcino's, 1422 5th Ave., will bring customers on a trip down memory lane with a throwback ice cream menu and historical displays in the front windows. Owner Beth Lagomarcino said the retro items were created by her uncle. 

"We've had a scaled-back menu because of the pandemic for a while, so we thought we'd bring back some popular favorites from before," Lagomarcino said. 

The throwback sundaes include the Sweetheart, Bachelor's Kiss and Whooper Dooper — which is big enough to feed a whole family. Lagomarcino's favorite treat on the list is the double chocolate pecan whip. 

Pour Bros, 1209 4th Ave., is spotlighting Three Floyd's brewing all week alongside daily deals and events, and Dead Poets Espresso will offer drip-brew coffee for $1.50 Friday and Monday. For more information, visit moline150.com.

People can take a walk — doughnut and juice in hand — around Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, 5001 34th Ave., and through history at the Moline 150 Donut Stroll. Moline Parks and Recreation will provide treats and refreshments for the event's 1 1/2-mile walk around the cemetery, from 9-10 a.m. Sunday. 

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will make her way through the cemetery from 9:30-10 a.m. for Move with the Mayor. 

Food vendors from Mercado on Fifth and more will set up in downtown Moline for festivities as well, giving people an array of food to choose from. Lagomarcino said people have already been sampling the retro menu, and they will have the chance to try more treats during the Music and Art Festival Thursday through Saturday.

"We just hope people come out and celebrate," Lagomarcino said. "I think everybody's ready for a big party." 

