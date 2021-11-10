Moline's Watermark Corners opens bar for shoppers

Watermark Corners is offering customers an opportunity to sip on a drink while perusing gifts with a new, in-store bar, opened just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The Corner Bar will have its grand opening 4 p.m. Thursday inside the Moline store, 1500 River Drive. Watermark Corners co-owner Amy Trimble said the goal is to create a fun and casual atmosphere that anyone can enjoy, whether they're shopping or just stopping by for a drink.

"We want people to come in and say, 'You know what, let's go to lunch and then go to Watermark and shop and have a drink,' or, 'Let's stop at Watermark before we go out to dinner," Trimble said.

After a three-week soft opening, the bar's grand opening will coincide with Watermark Corner's annual holiday open house, which begins Nov. 10. Trimble extended the open house to last until Nov. 13, to allow for less crowding and more customers wanting to drink and shop.

Trimble said she had the idea to open a bar in January, when she was trying to envision how the store would look after the COVID-19 pandemic cut down on visitors.