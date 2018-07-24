Looking for extra fuel ahead of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 on Saturday?
Baked Beer & Bread Company will host its first ever Carb Week, which features a variety of food and drink specials and kicks off Wednesday. Carb Week culminates with on race day, when Baked will offer, among other items, cream cheese cinnamon rolls, a bloody Mary bar and mimosas.
The Village of East Davenport bakery/brewery/restaurant dubbed itself the “Carb Capital of the Quad-Cities,” in a Facebook post on Monday announcing the week-long food festivities.
Stephanie Sellers, co-owner of Baked, is a longtime runner and said Carb Week is inspired by pasta parties, which she describes as “a weekly team ritual where we all got together the night before a race, ate bread and spaghetti and geared up for a big cross country or track meet.”
“It was not only a chance to up our carb reserves in the hopes for a PR (personal record) and fast race, but also great for team building,” she said.
Sellers decided to take that idea and run with it for the week of Bix 7.
“Now competitive sports are behind most of us, but local road races, especially like the Bix, which holds so much meaning to us Quad-Citians, are a great way for communities to rally, have a good time and of course eat some carbs,” she said.
Carb Week is essentially a week-long pasta party open to anyone gearing up — and needing a large helping of of mac ‘n’ cheese — ahead of the 7-mile race, which starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Brady and 3rd streets in downtown Davenport.
Daily specials this week at Baked include:
- Wednesday: "Goal Digger bowl," a big cornbread bowl full of beer mac ‘n’ cheese and barbecue pulled pork.
- Thursday: Mac ‘n’ cheese flights featuring four “ridiculous mac and cheeses piled high in a fresh sourdough bread bowl.”
- Friday: Build-your-own mac ‘n’ cheese bar for dinner 5-8 p.m.
- Saturday: For race day, the bakery opens at 7 a.m. and will have a variety of cinnamon rolls available. A bloody Mary bar opens at 9 a.m. and brunch will be served starting at 10 a.m.
Sellers sums up the four-day carb festival as “So a whole lot of yum all week long.”
Baked is located at 1113 Mound St., Davenport. For more information, visit facebook.com/bakedbeerandbreadco.