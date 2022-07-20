New restaurant brings terrific pizza to Davenport

After 30 years of helping Quad-Cities restaurants thrive, Doug Westerfield is bringing his recipes and love of cooking to Davenport with his new restaurant.

Terrific Pizza, 1627 Washington St., Davenport, is open noon-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. The restaurant is counter service with outdoor seating at the front and back, and deliveries to the neighborhood.

Westerfield's first foray into the food business was at Pizza Hut when he was 19 years old. After finding joy in cooking he made it into a career, attending culinary classes and opening a smokehouse in Galesburg. After a slowing economy caused him to close the smokehouse, he moved back to the Quad-Cities to help restaurant kitchens open and start his own catering service.

"As long as I've been in this business, I've still got passion for food like you wouldn't believe," Westerfield said.

Since its grand opening on July 1, Westerfield said the restaurant has been very busy. Right now the chef is focusing the menu on his pizza, with handmade dough and fresh ingredients. Once business has calmed down some he plans to add bourbon barbecue and other items back to the restaurant's lineup.

"I had a larger menu than I do now, and then I had to cut it in half because there was just way too much," Westerfield said.

Westerfield hopes to expand his delivery service once he hires more staff.

Cate Lenninger is a bartender at Terrific Pizza's neighbor, The Meat Market, and features a window to the pizza place where bar customers can walk up and order some food with the ring of a bell. Terrific Pizza has brought more customers into The Meat Market, she said, and is a welcome addition to the community.

As someone who has known Westerfield and his siblings since high school, Lenninger said Westerfield has worked very hard to bring his passion to the Quad-Cities, and he deserves the success he's seen.

"Everybody's used to the QC style around here, but Doug's is different," Lenninger said. "We need some different."