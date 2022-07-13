Oak Grove Tavern brings neighborhood bar atmosphere to Bettendorf's 53rd Avenue

A new tavern-style bar has made its way to Bettendorf, adding to the new development on 53rd Avenue.

Oak Grove Tavern, 4371 53rd Ave., Bettendorf, held its grand opening Tuesday after being opened for limited hours to ease staff into the business. The tavern is open noon-2 a.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, even on holidays, co-owner Johnna Chesney said.

The bar is neighbors with Stout's Irish Pub & Grill, which opened earlier this summer.

Chesney and her husband, Austin, also opened and operate Public House and The Ridge Social Drinkery, both in Davenport. Austin Chesney is from Bettendorf, she said, so they decided to bring their expertise to his hometown.

"This area has a lot of growth and opportunity, and I know the neighbors here are very excited for us to be here," Johnna Chesney said.

If their other two locations had a baby, Johnna Chesney said, Oak Grove Tavern would be it. The atmosphere lends itself to more of a neighborhood bar, and they wanted the tavern feel to come through in the design.

Sixteen beers are on tap, along with selections of margaritas and Moscow mules. While no food is served in-house, Johnna Chesney said people are welcome to bring in whatever food they like to enjoy with some Oak Grove Tavern drinks. A patio will soon be built so customers can relax outside, she said.

General Manager Heather Lawson said the soft opening went well, and local customers gave them a warm welcome.

"I've had just an endless amount of compliments on our staff, how friendly they are," Lawson said. 'And I've heard great feedback about the cocktails."