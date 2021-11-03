Pancheros Mexican Grill opens third Quad-Cities location in Moline

Fast Tex-Mex has been added to the Moline menu.
Pancheros Mexican Grill opened last week at 4140 38th Ave. in Moline, bringing a new location for made-to-order and mixed-to-perfection burritos and quesadillas.
In celebration of the opening, people can get burritos for $1 from the new location through the Pancheros mobile app. This deal will last through Nov. 16.
This location is the third opened in Illinois and in the Quad-Cities, joining restaurants at 902 W. Kimberly Road and 4888 Utica Ridge Road in Davenport. Pancheros first came to the Quad-Cities in 2005 with the Utica Ridge Road location, then expanded in West Davenport in 2018.
Nearly 25 years ago, Rodney Anderson set out to build the perfect burrito, opening his Pancheros Mexican Grill in downtown Iowa City.
Pancheros has been a Midwest staple for almost three decades, with roots in eastern Iowa. The company's founder and president Rodney Anderson opened the first Pancheros in 1992, just a little over an hour away in Iowa City. It has since expanded to more than 70 locations across the U.S.
The company initially stuck to college towns, then decided to broaden its horizons and customer base.
Anderson, who grew up in Chicago, said in 2018 he hoped to open at least three locations in the Quad-Cities and wanted to spread out to the Illinois side of the Mississippi River.
Beyond tortilla dough made fresh daily and pressed in front of customers and a wide range of fresh ingredients, a unique part of Pancheros ingredients is how they're mixed.
Using a special instrument called "Bob the Tool," employees mix ingredients together before rolling burritos, ensuring bites get an equal distribution of protein, vegetables and anything else added.
The idea behind "Bob the Tool" came from customers, said Anderson, who kept asking for their ingredients to be mixed.