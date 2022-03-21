QC Restaurant Week: Meli's Pancake House feels community support over a year into business

On the first day of QC Restaurant Week, customers have already stopped by Meli's Pancake House to grab some food and a picture of their receipt. Coming off of St. Patrick's Day and the holiday weekend, owner Melissa Figueroa hasn't had much time for a break.

She and her husband, Onis Figueroa, have taken the uptick in business in stride, and with a bit of relief.

"That's one thing I was really nervous for, being my first year open," Melissa Figueroa said. "It was hard for me to see the potential but now that I see people coming in and business going up, I'm like, OK, this is going to work."

Visit Quad Cities is showcasing local businesses like Meli's Pancake House through March 27, publicizing specials and giving customers the opportunity to win gift cards for submitting receipts or selfies with food from participating restaurants.

Opened in December 2020, this will be Meli's Pancake House's second year participating in QC Restaurant Week. Located at 1320 5th Ave., Moline, Meli's is open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. seven days a week.

The restaurant will have a special each day this week. Today's is stuffed French toast, two eggs and two meats for $9.99.

Onis Figueroa's favorite foods to make as head cook of the restaurant— the avocado omelette and avocado Benedict — are also some of his favorite to eat. They also rank among the most popular menu items, he said, along with the meat lover skillet and a variety of crepes.

Both Onis Figueroa and Melissa Figueroa have worked in the Quad-Cities restaurant industry for a long time, which helped them craft their menu, full of breakfast and lunch treats.

While Melissa Figueroa was apprehensive about opening a food establishment during a peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said her husband was ready to jump in. It's worked out well, with the food and service bringing in plenty of regular customers from all over the area, Onis Figueroa said.

"It feels good," Onis Figueroa said. "We're making people happy."

Meli's Pancake House is truly a family business, with the couple's younger son working in the kitchen with Onis Figueroa and daughter working up front with Melissa Figueroa. Their older son also worked in the restaurant until he graduated high school.

Their daughter is going to study business next year, Melissa Figueroa said, and is looking forward to owning a business of her own someday. The Melissa hopes the pancake house she opened will stay with the family when she's ready to pass it along.

"We told them to take care of it, because one day it could be [theirs]," Melissa Figueroa said.

