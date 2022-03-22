QC Restaurant Week: Reopened Palace Tavern welcomes new and familiar faces

Just a few minutes after opening Tuesday morning, a customer stopped at the bar at the Palace Tavern on his way to his table and asked about the whereabouts of the eagle decoration he remembered hanging in the restaurant.

General Manager Ksaundra Martin and server/bartender Mike Locander weren't sure where the decoration had gone. However, she did know that the old "Palace" sign will take its place behind a newly constructed stage soon.

Plenty of customers who used to frequent the original Palace Tavern have checked out the new tavern since it opened in late 2021 under new ownership and recently updated space.

"There are a lot of stories about how [customers] used to come here for the old place," Locander said. "So they comment a lot about the transition and how nice it looks with the new things that are in here."

The Palace Tavern, located at 701 15th Ave., East Moline, is celebrating business picking up after the reopening with QC Restaurant Week, an initiative created by Visit Quad Cities to encourage residents and visitors to check out local restaurants. The bar and restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Customers who order food from The Palace Tavern and mention QC Restaurant Week can get $2 off small pizzas and $4 off large pizzas. If they take a picture of their receipt or a selfie of them with their food, either eaten in-house or carried out, and submit it to QC Restaurant Week, diners will also have a chance to win gift cards.

Martin's favorite food on the menu is the Reuben pizza, a product of St. Patrick's Day celebrations. The restaurant's menu features 14 different specialty pizzas and options for create-your-own pizzas. The restaurant's calzones and tenderloins, however, are the most popular with customers, Martin said.

The menu, along with almost every other aspect of the Palace Tavern, changed after it came under new ownership. After the Old Palace Tavern closed in 2020, East Moline Glass and Rust Belt owner Larry Anderson bought the location and renovated it.

Historical photos of the building — more than a century old — and the businesses previously housed within hang on the walls. A glass case holds artifacts from the restaurant's past. The only pieces not torn out were the original floor from 1915, a tin ceiling and the bar.

The reopening has drawn many new faces alongside old regulars, Martin said. With QC Restaurant Week, Locander said they're hoping to attract even more and bring more business to downtown East Moline.

"[Business] is really good, actually," Martin said. "More and more, it seems like, every weekend, so it's nice."

