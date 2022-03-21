QC Restaurant Week: Taste of Ethiopia brings family of food to downtown Davenport

Genet Moraetes first introduced her cooking to the Quad-Cities through potlucks. She'd take lentils — her favorite food to cook — and other Ethiopian dishes to her workplace at the Rock Island Arsenal, garnering praise and inquiries about selling her food.

The interest led to her operating a booth at the Freight House Farmers' Market in 2016 and later opening Taste of Ethiopia right next door, at 102 S. Harrison St., in 2019. Since opening, Moraetes said she's developed a loyal following, with customers stopping by every week to enjoy her food and company.

"I'm just very thankful for my customers and their support," she said. "If they don't come, there's no business."

Taste of Ethiopia may see some new customers along with the regulars this week, as one of the featured food establishments during QC Restaurant Week, which begins today and ends March 27.

Visit Quad Cities created QC Restaurant Week to encourage Quad-Cities residents to support, sample and explore local restaurants. Those who visit a participating restaurant can fill out an online form and send a picture dining at the establishment or with carryout or with a receipt to enter a chance to win gift cards to local eateries.

The entry form and a list of 55 participating restaurants can be found at the QC Restaurant Week website.

Taste of Ethiopia is offering free Ethiopian coffee and tea to customers who mention QC Restaurant Week. The coffee is roasted and ground in-house with cinnamon and clove and cooked fresh on the stove. The tea features cardamom, cinnamon and clove paired with a black tea bag.

Beyond the drinks, Taste of Ethiopia's menu is filled with traditional dishes and other meals on which Moraetes has put her own twist. Many are served on or with a fermented flatbread called injera. As instructions provided at each restaurant table explain, the customer is supposed to tear a piece of the injera and use it to pick up food, making a parcel to eat.

When not working 13-hour shifts at the restaurant Wednesday through Sunday, Moraetes is exploring other local businesses with her husband. She said her husband cooked at home, giving her a much-needed break.

She learned to cook from family growing up in Ethiopia and has continued to learn from family, friends and others over the years. Moraetes said they brought something unique to the Quad-Cities, in both the food and experience, that had customers coming back for more.

"Our food is for family," Moraetes said. "When you share the food, it tastes different. Even if it's the same thing you eat [somewhere else], we make it different, special. I think we cook it with love."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.