Quad-Cities Restaurant Week features coffee shops and treat stops

QC Restaurant Week features so much more than just traditional restaurants. For Quad-Cities foodies looking for something a little faster, stop by these participating coffee and treat shops for specials.

Cookies & Dreams: From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. this week, stop by Cookies & Dreams, 6768 Competition Drive, Bettendorf, or order online for some QC Restaurant Week deals. Customers can get $3 off a half-dozen cookies or $5 off one dozen cookies, with some restrictions possibly applying.

Iron + Grain Coffee House: Iron + Grain Coffee House's Silvis and Davenport locations are offering 10% off specialty drinks to customers who mention QC Restaurant Week. The deal can also be accessed through the app with the code "restaurantweek."

Kick Serve Coffee: The drive-thru/walk-up energy drink and coffee shop, located at 1901 7th St., Moline, is offering 32-ounce Grand Slam energy drinks and Italian Sodas this week.

Main Street Coffee: The drive-thru coffee stall, located at 1927 N. Main St., Davenport, is pairing a jumbo muffin with a 16-ounce hot or iced coffee drink for $5 this week, a $2.50 discount.

Oh So Sweet: Oh So Sweet, 314 N. Main St., Davenport, is offering a free Rice Krispy treat with any sandwich order. Customers can go online or call 563-345-9866 to order pick-up or delivery.

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt: Customers can stop by the self-service yogurt shop, located at 3912 38th Ave., Moline, this week and fill up a medium cup with yogurt and toppings for just $5.

Pulse 84 Energy Station: Those looking for a caffeine fix can drive through Pulse 84 Energy Station, 210 11th St., Rapids City, on Tuesday and Thursday for specials. Customers ordering a sugar kiss cold brew on Tuesday will receive a double punch, and on Thursday sugar kiss cold brews will be buy-one-get-one-half-off.

Revive Cafe: Revive Cafe, 4360 Kennedy Drive, East Moline, is offering food and drink deals for QC Restaurant Week. Customers can receive 50 cents off smoothies, buy a panini and cup of soup for $11 and wrap, salad, or Quinoa bowl with a cup of soup for $14.35.

Rise Neighborhood Cafe: Customers will receive a free doughnut with the purchase of a 12-ounce espresso, iced coffee or drip coffee when they stop by Rise Neighborhood Cafe, 200 E. 3rd St., Davenport, this week.

