 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
QC Restaurant Week

Quad-Cities Restaurant Week features coffee shops and treat stops

  • 0

QC Restaurant Week features so much more than just traditional restaurants. For Quad-Cities foodies looking for something a little faster, stop by these participating coffee and treat shops for specials. 

Cookies & Dreams: From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. this week, stop by Cookies & Dreams, 6768 Competition Drive, Bettendorf, or order online for some QC Restaurant Week deals. Customers can get $3 off a half-dozen cookies or $5 off one dozen cookies, with some restrictions possibly applying. 

Iron + Grain Coffee House: Iron + Grain Coffee House's Silvis and Davenport locations are offering 10% off specialty drinks to customers who mention QC Restaurant Week. The deal can also be accessed through the app with the code "restaurantweek." 

Kick Serve Coffee: The drive-thru/walk-up energy drink and coffee shop, located at 1901 7th St., Moline, is offering 32-ounce Grand Slam energy drinks and Italian Sodas this week. 

Main Street Coffee: The drive-thru coffee stall, located at 1927 N. Main St., Davenport, is pairing a jumbo muffin with a 16-ounce hot or iced coffee drink for $5 this week, a $2.50 discount. 

People are also reading…

Oh So Sweet: Oh So Sweet, 314 N. Main St., Davenport, is offering a free Rice Krispy treat with any sandwich order. Customers can go online or call 563-345-9866 to order pick-up or delivery. 

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt: Customers can stop by the self-service yogurt shop, located at 3912 38th Ave., Moline, this week and fill up a medium cup with yogurt and toppings for just $5. 

Pulse 84 Energy Station: Those looking for a caffeine fix can drive through Pulse 84 Energy Station, 210 11th St., Rapids City, on Tuesday and Thursday for specials. Customers ordering a sugar kiss cold brew on Tuesday will receive a double punch, and on Thursday sugar kiss cold brews will be buy-one-get-one-half-off. 

Revive Cafe: Revive Cafe, 4360 Kennedy Drive, East Moline, is offering food and drink deals for QC Restaurant Week. Customers can receive 50 cents off smoothies, buy a panini and cup of soup for $11 and wrap, salad, or Quinoa bowl with a cup of soup for $14.35. 

Rise Neighborhood Cafe: Customers will receive a free doughnut with the purchase of a 12-ounce espresso, iced coffee or drip coffee when they stop by Rise Neighborhood Cafe, 200 E. 3rd St., Davenport, this week. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five popular artists who have never won a Grammy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News