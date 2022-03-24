Quad-Cities Restaurant Week: Ridge Social Drinkery employee Ryan Dunn-Reicks recognized for commitment to food industry

Shouts and applause filled The Ridge Social Drinkery on Wednesday afternoon, making general manager Ryan Dunn-Reicks jump from his spot at the bar.

The restaurant was mostly empty, providing plenty of space for Dunn-Reicks' husband, friends and family and Visit Quad Cities staff to crowd in and tell Dunn-Reicks he had been recognized as an exemplary Quad-Cities restaurant worker.

"I'm just so speechless right now," Dunn-Reicks said.

For Dunn-Reicks, who's worked at the Ridge Social Drinkery since its opening in November 2019, it's the people he interacts with, rather than the food, that he loves, along with the staff he works with.

"It really is the people, it's the customer base, I get to meet a plethora of individuals," Dunn-Reicks said.

His enjoyment of working with all kinds of people, as well as his commitment to making the Ridge Social Drinkery a welcoming place, is what won him recognition from Visit Quad Cities. Dunn-Reicks was one of five food-establishment employees surprised by Visit Quad Cities for QC Restaurant Week, receiving a reception of friends, family and coworkers along with cake and balloons.

This is the first time in QC Restaurant Week's 10-year history that Visit Quad Cities invited people to celebrate restaurant workers. By the time the nomination site closed March 22, almost 200 nominations had been submitted.

Visit Quad Cities Public Relations and Marketing Manager Jessica Waytenick said this year was the perfect time to implement the initiative, since the COVID-19 pandemic has shown just how important restaurant workers are.

Dunn-Reicks' name came up a lot when looking through applications, Waytenick said, and what they read of him made it obvious he should be recognized.

"Ryan received several nominations, which is just awesome," Waytenick said. "They were just so well-written and highlighted his service and personality and, really, his commitment to the industry."

Dunn-Reicks hadn't had the chance to check out any featured restaurants yet, but after his shift — and workplace surprise — he planned to stop by Cavort.

Growing up in Davenport, Dunn-Reicks said he's seen how the restaurant scene has changed from more corporate chains to all kinds of local places, from mom-and-pop diners to international food spots. QC Restaurant Week serves to showcase the restaurants new Quad-Cities residents don't know, or longtime Quad-Citians may not have discovered yet.

"I think it definitely boosts [local restaurants] because individuals who don't necessarily go out and try anything new now have this idea to … try something that supports a small, local business that they haven't been to before," Dunn-Reicks said.

