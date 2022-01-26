Smilee's Ice Cream in DeWitt offers unique, sweet doughnut stuffer

While it may be cold enough outside to warrant warm winter eats and treats, some Quad-Citians still crave a chillier snack.
Smilee's Ice Cream, 911 11th St., DeWitt, is striving to satisfy people's sweet tooth in a major way with doughnut stuffers — a grilled doughnut stuffed with ice cream.
Introduced to the Smilee's menu in mid-January, doughnut stuffers are currently available for purchase on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for $5. Smilee's is open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sunday.
Doughnut can be stuffed with any of Smilee's ice cream flavor and adorned with any toppings, each addition costing 50 cents. The outside of the doughnut stays warm, while the inside is cold.
Quad-City Times reporters tried three different ice cream flavors — strawberry cheesecake, raspberry lemonade Italian ice and fudge-flavored ice cream mixed with marshmallow, Oreos and chocolate chunks called Zoreo.
The strawberry cheesecake and raspberry lemonade flavors were both paired with Oreo pieces and marshmallow sauce, and added cookie dough to the Zoreo flavor.
If you want to finish the whole doughnut stuffer with a lower chance of getting a stomachache, don't eat anything before trying it. This treat can be considered a whole meal of its own by how filling it is, though maybe not by its nutritional value.
Finishing the stuffer felt herculean as an after-lunch snack, and by the end the ice cream had melted into the doughnut enough to weigh it down.
One word can be used to best describe all iterations of the doughnut stuffer — sweet. Depending on your chosen flavor and toppings, the sweetness can range from refreshing to sickly. So choose your combinations wisely.
In the end, each doughnut stuffer was enjoyed, though they weren't all finished. If you're looking for a unique treat and have the appetite for it, head over to Smilee's for the sweetest snack around.