SouthPark Mall Chick-fil-A to close Feb. 26

SouthPark Mall's Chick-fil-A will close its doors for good this month after almost 40 years in business.
Opened in 1983 in SouthPark Mall, Chick-fil-A will permanently close Feb. 26. There is one other Moline Chick-fil-A located at 3831 41st Ave. Drive, and two locations in Davenport.
Chick-fil-A is one of the nation's largest fast-food chains and has been in operation for more than 70 years. The chain has expanded to 47 states and Washington, D.C., and runs more than 2,400 restaurants.
Brooklyn Draisey
Lifestyles Reporter
