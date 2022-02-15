 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SouthPark Mall Chick-fil-A to close Feb. 26

The SouthPark Mall Chick-Fil-A is closing Feb. 26. 

 Brooklyn Draisey

SouthPark Mall's Chick-fil-A will close its doors for good this month after almost 40 years in business. 

Opened in 1983 in SouthPark Mall, Chick-fil-A will permanently close Feb. 26. There is one other Moline Chick-fil-A located at 3831 41st Ave. Drive, and two locations in Davenport. 

Chick-fil-A is one of the nation's largest fast-food chains and has been in operation for more than 70 years. The chain has expanded to 47 states and Washington, D.C., and runs more than 2,400 restaurants. 

