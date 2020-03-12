St. Patrick Society parade may be off, but some parties will go on

Some Quad-City St. Patrick’s events, including the St. Patrick Society’s annual race and celebrations, have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the St. Patrick Society website at stpatsqc.com and The RiverCenter, all St. Patrick’s Society weekend events have been canceled. The cancellation of the annual society's annual bi-state St. Patrick's parade was announced Wednesday.
The cancellations are “at the request of the Rock island Board of Health,” according to the society website.
You have free articles remaining.
RiverCenter/Adler Theatre officials confirmed the St. Patrick Society events have been canceled, but other events will continue as planned. “Dancing With the Stars Live!” will continue Thursday at The Adler, where the Darci Lynne Farmer show still goes on Saturday, and the musical “Waitress” will be presented Tuesday.
Other cancellations include:
- A pre-parade Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rock Island, scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, is canceled. Other regular Masses will be held as usual.
- A St. Patrick’s Day party for Jordan Catholic School friends and family set for Saturday at the Stern Center in Rock Island. Parents were being notified Thursday.
- The fifth annual St. Patrick’s Day parking lot parade party set for Saturday at Stecker Graphics, has been canceled.
- Meanwhile, at Nally’s Kitchen, Davenport, Fernando Muhammad, the owner’s son, said he has noticed a decline in customers coming in, and one event the kitchen was scheduled to cater has been cancelled. “We are seeing a lot of to-go orders or delivery orders,” he said. “It started about last week.” The kitchen continued to fulfill other catering orders Thursday.
In the meantime, some St. Patrick’s events will continue as scheduled:
- Celtic Evening: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Celtic- and Renaissance-period music with songs from Scotland, Ireland, Wales and more.
- St. Patrick's Day Skate: 5:30-6:45 p.m. Saturday for kids in third grade and younger, 7-9 p.m. for all ages, Geneseo Community Center, 541 E. North St., Geneseo. $4 skate rental; limited skates and sizes.
- The St. Patrick’s Day Bash is a go from 5:30 p.m. Friday to 12:45 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday, Mississippi Valley Fair Center, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. “Flying leprechauns” (skydivers) will be featured at 3 p.m. Saturday.
- A “Shamrock Shakedown” will continue 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday at The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf, with Irish dancers 2:45-3 p.m. and live music 3-9 p.m.
- A St. Patrick's Day@Bootleg Hill Honey Meads event still is set to begin 10 a.m. Saturday at the meadery in downtown Davenport. Green Leprechaun Blood Mead, and live music by Dan Fennessy at 1 p.m. and more live music at 7 p.m.