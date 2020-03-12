St. Patrick Society parade may be off, but some parties will go on

Some Quad-City St. Patrick’s events, including the St. Patrick Society’s annual race and celebrations, have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the St. Patrick Society website at stpatsqc.com and The RiverCenter, all St. Patrick’s Society weekend events have been canceled. The cancellation of the annual society's annual bi-state St. Patrick's parade was announced Wednesday.

The cancellations are “at the request of the Rock island Board of Health,” according to the society website.

RiverCenter/Adler Theatre officials confirmed the St. Patrick Society events have been canceled, but other events will continue as planned. “Dancing With the Stars Live!” will continue Thursday at The Adler, where the Darci Lynne Farmer show still goes on Saturday, and the musical “Waitress” will be presented Tuesday.

Other cancellations include: