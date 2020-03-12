St. Patrick Society parade may be off, but some Quad-City parties will go on

Some Quad-City St. Patrick’s events, including the St. Patrick Society’s annual race and celebrations, have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the St. Patrick Society website at stpatsqc.com and The RiverCenter, all St. Patrick’s Society weekend events have been canceled. The cancellation of the annual society's annual bi-state St. Patrick's parade was announced late Wednesday.

The cancellations are “at the request of the Rock island Board of Health,” according to the society website.

Other cancellations include: