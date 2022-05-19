Stout's Irish Pub & Grill opens second location in Bettendorf

A Clinton restaurant has brought its renowned pork tenderloin sandwiches to the Quad-Cities.

Stout's Irish Pub & Grill, 4471 53rd Ave., Bettendorf, held its grand opening May 9. The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Owner Shane Edwards said they hope to expand hours of operation soon.

The restaurant's most famous food is its pork tenderloin sandwiches, having placed as a top five-finalist in the 2018 Iowa's Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest. The Clinton Stout's Irish Pub & Grill also has a place on Iowa's Tenderloin Trail.

Support for Stout's Irish Pub & Grill in Bettendorf has been amazing so far, Edwards said. In Clinton, Stout's Irish Pub & Grill sells around 500 tenderloins a week. In Bettendorf, the restaurant has averaged around 150 a day.

"It's been very, very crazy," Edwards said. "In a good way."

Edwards and his wife, Rachel, opened the original Stout's Irish Pub & Grill in 2011 in Clinton. They had planned to open a second location in Clinton, but when the COVID-19 pandemic caused the couple to rethink the future of the business, they decided to enter a new market instead.

The location of the new restaurant is perfect, Edwards said, as it is in a fairly new development with few other restaurants nearby. They can also tap into the customer base that used to have to travel for their tenderloins.

Getting the Bettendorf Stout's location ready to open took around seven months, slowed down by supply chain issues.

While food supply hasn't been an issue for either location, the Bettendorf restaurant is understaffed, causing Edwards to cut back hours for the time being.

"We appreciate the people that have been supportive and patient and understanding of [understaffing]," Edwards said. "Because it is a trying time for all businesses, let alone a new business."

