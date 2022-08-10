Sweet corn ice cream: A study in contradictions

Here's the Scoop owner Chevelle Sampson described the taste of her sweet corn ice cream as a "cold creamed corn," and she's right on the money.

The ice cream shop, located at 1104 Mound St., Davenport, has offered the atypical flavor since its opening in 2017. Sampson uses peaches and sweet corn bought from local farmers, coming straight from the field to her kitchen, for the flavor. It's a three-to-four-day process to make the ice cream.

"I had seen sweet corn ice cream in other cookbooks and thought why not," Sampson wrote in an email.

Sweet corn ice cream is a study in contradictions — its pale yellow coloring lends itself to the more common lemon sorbet, and the texture is exquisite, reminding this Quad-City Times reporter of a vanilla bean ice cream. Tasting the flavor itself broke the equation.

It literally tastes like creamed corn, there's no other way to say it. What is usually served hot at potlucks and family dinners was taken and turned into a chilly summer treat. It boggles the mind and the taste buds.

Like pineapple on pizza or candy corn, sweet corn ice cream seems like a dessert people either love or hate with a burning passion. There's no shrugging in the face of this flavor.

Here's the Scoop employee Miranda Carter said she hasn't been brave enough to try the flavor yet, but plenty of others have.

"A lot of people try it," Carter said, "but not a lot of people get it."

However, there are a few die-hard fans of the flavor, Carter said. She's had customers ask for four scoops and a pint to go, and one person even made a sundae with it — complete with a brownie and hot fudge. Sampson said its popularity has grown over the years.

The flavor will likely stick around into the fall, Carter said, until local sweet corn is hard to find.