Looking to get a taste of the holiday season?
Whether it's an eggnog cocktail or a macaron adorned with Christmas trees, Quad-City area establishments have a slew of festive drinks, snacks and experiences on tap this month.
Here are some ideas for the festive foodie in all of us:
12 drinks of Christmas
Baked Beer & Bread Company is due to release its winter cocktail menu on Dec. 20, and the restaurant in the East Village of Davenport is counting down in a festive way: The 12 Drinks of Christmas. Baked, 1113 Mound St., Davenport, will feature a different specialty cocktail each day, starting Saturday, Dec. 8 and through Dec. 19. Hint: Examples include a Snowflake Martini, Mistletoe Mule and Salted Caramel White Russian.
Cookie classes
What's more festive than holiday cookies? Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie, the bakery in downtown Davenport, has you covered this season with a handful of cookie-making and decorating classes. Here are some details:
- Holiday macaron workshop
Learn how to make holiday-themed French macarons. Each participant will leave with 12 custom-decorated macarons. Class starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at Oh So Sweet, 314 Main St., Davenport. The event costs $40 per person.
- Cookies & Cocktails
Oh So Sweet and Me & Billy are teaming up for an event, set for 6 p.m. Monday at Me & Billy, 200 W. 3rd St., Davenport, during which you can decorate cookies and sip on festive cocktails. Cost is $40.
- Naughty (Not Nice) Cookie Decorating Class
This cookie-decorating class is geared toward more for those “feeling a little naughty.” Oh So Sweet owner Tiphanie Cannon will lead participants through decorating 10 sugar cookies at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13 at the bakery. Cost is $45 per person.
More cookie decorating
Here's another chance to get your cookie decorating on. The Davenport Public Library's Eastern Branch, 600 Eastern Ave., Davenport, is hosting a free cookie-decorating event at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21. Cookies, frosting and sprinkles will be provided. For more info, visit www.davenportlibrary.com.
And, more winter drinks
Area watering holes are getting into the spirit of the season. Cru, a wine and cocktail bar at 221 Brady St., Davenport, is offering a rum drink made with butterbeer and eggnog, sugar and nutmeg. Great River Brewery is tapping its Vanilla Porter, a dark beer with hints of coffee, cocoa and caramel, during a tapping party starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Just a short walk away at Armored Gardens, a chunk of the eatery's 100 draft beers are festive brews such as Bent River Brewing Co.'s Jingle Java and Green Tree Brewery's Mintery Knight. You can check out the full beer list at armoredgardens.com/beer-list.
If you want to sip on a seasonal cocktail while enjoying a seasonal movie, then you might want to check out two upcoming "Cocktail Cinema" nights at the Mississippi River Distilling Company, 303 N. Cody Road, LeClaire,
- 7:30 p.m. Saturday: “Elf”
- 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22: “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Breakfast with Santa
Several Quad-City Hy-Vee stores are hosting "Breakfast with Santa" events this month. It features a buffet breakfast, photos with Santa and festive activities. You can catch breakfast with Santa at the following times and Hy-Vee stores:
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 at the Hy-Vee on West Locust Stree in Davenport.
- 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at Hy-Vee, 4064 E 53rd St, Davenport,
Ugly Christmas sweater parties
Several Quad-City bars are getting into the holiday theme by hosting ugly Christmas sweater parties. Here are a few:
- 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22 at Frackies Pub & Grub, 2820 Rockingham Road, Davenport.
- 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22 at Hawkeye Sports Bar and Grill, 4646 Cheyenne Ave., Davenport.
- 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22 at Thirsty’s on Third, 2202 W. 3rd St., Davenport.
- 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 at Icons Martini, 124 18th St., Rock Island.