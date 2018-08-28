Even though Country Style Ice Cream has been around since 1947, Cristina Sánchez-López isn’t surprised when Quad-Citians tell her they’ve never had it before.
“A lot of people still don’t know about us,” she said.
Sánchez-López is plenty familiar.
She started working at Country Style when she was 16 and continued slinging ice cream cones while attending United Township High School and studying at Black Hawk College and St. Ambrose University. She worked other places, but said she kept getting "reeled back in."
Now, the 33-year-old Moline resident owns two of the franchise’s four current locations, each known for offering a variety of homemade-tasting soft-serve flavors.
On Thursday, Sánchez-López’s third Country Style Ice Cream will open at 5264 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport. It’s the first new location to open in a decade, she said.
And for Country Style 's future, Sánchez-López said it’s a “step in the right direction.”
“We’re wanting to grow in the Quad-Cities,” she said. “I want to take Country Style to a new level. I’m game. I’m ready.”
'You can live in the Quad-Cities and like both'
Early on, Sánchez-López worked at the ice cream shop’s oldest location at 16th Street in Moline and said, sometimes, “the line was so long you thought it was never going to go down.”
That’s where her passion for the ice cream business began: She loved meeting new people and “making their day better” and the adrenaline of a shift so busy that she didn’t have time to wipe melting ice cream off of her arms.
“It could be kind of crazy,” she said. “In a good way.”
She also developed a taste for Country Style’s strawberry shakes.
“I used to have one every day when I was younger,” she said. “I don’t do that anymore.”
It didn’t take long for Sánchez-López to hear references to another ice cream shop, which happened to be right next door: Whitey’s Ice Cream.
Yes, literally, right next door.
Country Style and one of Whitey’s 10 locations share close quarters on the corner of 16th Street and Avenue of the Cities in Moline.
In casual conversation and online polls, the two Quad-City ice creameries are often compared and topped with an ultimatum: “Which one’s your favorite?”
Here’s some background on the two companies for those needing a refresher on their Quad-City ice cream history: Country Style was opened in 1947 by Wayne Lindgren, who, according to its website, followed his brother, Chester "Whitey" Lindgren, into the ice cream business. In 1947, the brothers collaborated on a soft-serve mix and the first Country Style was opened on 23rd Avenue and 43rd Street in Moline. The first Whitey’s, by the way, opened in 1933.
“Later, Whitey and Wayne joined forces at the 16th Street and 23rd Avenue Moline store," Country Style's website explains. "Wayne eventually bought out Whitey's share of the business.”
It's a story that goes way back in Kent Kindelsperger's family.
In 1988, Kindelsperger bought Country Style from his great uncle, Wayne Lindgren.
"We've always got along," Kindelsperger said. "The two ice creams complement each other. We see four people show up and two of them go to Whitey's and the other two visit us."
Comparisons don’t equal competition, though, in his mind.
“They are two different products,” he said. "It comes down to people's taste buds."
Sánchez-López agrees, saying, “You can live in the Quad-Cities and like both places.”
If anything, Sánchez-López said she admires Whitey’s.
“They’ve done a good job of making a name for themselves in the Quad-Cities,” she said. “I give them kudos.”
'More than half my life'
In one word, Kindelsperger said the new location on Utica Ridge signals expansion.
"We're excited about it," he said. "Christina knows what she's doing. She's doing a tremendous job."
The pair agree more locations are in Country Style's future.
“We’re part of Quad-City history,” Sánchez-López said. “I think we just need to get that out there more."
Sánchez-López has made steps in spreading the word.
At her East Moline location, where she was working on a recent evening, a menu of specialty coffees was added in recent years to “offset the slow season,” she said.
In addition, this is her third season selling ice cream at Mercado on Fifth, the weekly open-air market in Moline’s Floreciente neighborhood. Along with standard and signature flavors, such as Key Lime Pie, Coconut Cream Pie and Belgian Waffle, she offers a treat topped with fresh mango and other fruit.
New events — and new flavors — keep things fresh for Sánchez-López.
“I’ve been been working here more than half my life,” she said. “And I still enjoy it."
Her recipe for success also includes something she first learned as a teenager working at Country Style: “It helps to be nice to people.”
“There are other ice cream shops down the street both ways that people could go to instead,” she said. “You have to have a good product and be friendly to people. That will keep people coming back.”