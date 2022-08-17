Uncle Rich's Coney Island Hot Dog Stand to open drive-thru, walk-up restaurant in East Moline

Customers of Uncle Rich's Coney Island Hot Dog Stand have started flocking to the parking lot of East Moline Glass to get their fix of Rich Glancey's special Coney Sauce.

When the business owner opens his new brick-and-mortar location, they won't even have to leave their cars.

Uncle Rich's Coney Island Restaurant will open for business Sept. 13 in its first permanent location — a small, brown building at 1033 7th St., East Moline. For now Glancey is still operating out of his food trailer, which sits next to the building.

While the restaurant won't have indoor seating, it will feature a drive-thru window, as well as a walk-up window and picnic tables for customers not on the go.

"People love coming here for lunch, and sitting here and talking," Glancey said.

The restaurant's menu will also see an update, adding new sub sandwiches and Coney Mac — mac and cheese with Glancey's special Coney Sauce mixed in.

Expanded hours will allow Glancey to serve breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m., which includes biscuits and gravy, muffins and granola bars. The restaurant will be open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

"I'm already going to be here in the morning anyway getting ready for lunch," Glancey said. "So might as well just open up early and try and make a little extra money that way."

A lack of certain amenities and a narrow window of operation because of the seasons led Glancey to look for a more permanent location, he said. While the building itself is small, it's big enough to suit their needs and is in a good location next to the Rust Belt and other East Moline businesses.

"A lot of groundbreaking things are going to happen down here so we feel like we're getting in with it," Glancey said.