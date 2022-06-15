Watch Now: The Best of the Wurst returns to Davenport. Which sausage will come out on top?

Local meat purveyors will soon compete to see whose sausage comes out on top at the German American Heritage Center and Museum's annual sausage competition.

The fifth-annual Best of the Wurst event will invite sausage enthusiasts 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 25 to the center's parking lot, 712 W 2nd St., Davenport. Parking will be limited, but street parking is available nearby.

Butchers and other businesses will offer free sausage samples for the public to eat, using their ticket to vote on which is the best after trying them all. People can also purchase full meals and alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages.

The Guttenberg German Band from Guttenberg, Ia., will perform live music throughout the day, alongside kids' activities. Votes will be tallied at the end of the event, and one vendor will receive the golden sausage trophy.

Admission costs $5 for adults and is free for children under the age of 12. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Around four vendors usually participate in Best of the Wurst, German American Heritage Center and Museum Executive Director Kelly Lao said, each bringing their own unique sausage samples. One year there was a pizza sausage, and while it didn't win, it was certainly something to behold.

"It's always fun to see what sausage are they put forth," Lao said.

Guests will also get the opportunity to tour the center itself. Current exhibits center around the German immigrant experience and how past and present immigrant and refugee stories compare.

"People will get a chance to see all the things in exhibits and even just go up to our fourth floor and look out the windows and see the river and all of downtown," Lao said.

