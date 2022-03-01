Whitey's Ice Cream starts construction on Rock Island location drive-thru lane

People seeking a sweet treat at the Rock Island Whitey's Ice Cream this summer won't even need to get out of their car.
Whitey's Ice Cream announced Tuesday it had begun construction to add a drive-thru component to the ice cream chain's Rock Island location, at 2520 18th Ave.
The drive-thru is set to open in early June, Whitey's Vice President Annika Tunberg said. The company plans to keep the lobby open throughout construction.
"We're just really excited to make this happen," Tunberg said.
Discussion about adding a drive-thru lane began last spring, Tunberg said, after the COVID-19 pandemic changed their practices drastically. The company was impressed with how staff handled implementing a makeshift drive-thru while the lobby was closed, and after it opened again it was evident the space could handle it.
Customers also responded well to the drive-thru option. Tunberg said if Whitey's could add a drive-thru to every location they would, as it can make it easier for customers to get their ice cream.
"It just took a bit of time to get off the ground with everything that's happened over the past couple years," Tunberg said.
Photos: Whitey's Ice Cream reopens
051220-qc-nws-whiteys-001
A Whitey's Ice Cream employee takes down an order from a drive-thru costumer Monday, May 11, 2020, in Moline. Whitey's Ice Cream chain closed its doors temporarily beginning April 3, according to the company website. Annika Tunberg, company vice president, said Whitey's is planning to reopen all locations but the one in Northpark Mall, but service will be drive-thru only.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
051220-qc-nws-whiteys-002
Lindsey Freburg takes payment from a drive-thru customer at Whitey’s Ice Cream Monday, May 11, 2020, in Moline. Whitey’s Ice Cream chain closed its doors temporarily beginning April 3, according to the company website. Annika Tunberg, company vice president, said Whitey's is planning to reopen all locations but the one in Northpark Mall, but service will be drive-thru only.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
051220-qc-nws-whiteys-003
Erica Lopez takes down an order for a drive-thru customer at Whitey’s Ice Cream Monday, May 11, 2020, in Moline. Whitey’s Ice Cream chain closed its doors temporarily beginning April 3, according to the company website. Annika Tunberg, company vice president, said Whitey's is planning to reopen all locations but the one in Northpark Mall, but service will be drive-thru only.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
051220-qc-nws-whiteys-004
Lindsey Freburg takes payment from a drive-thru customer at Whitey’s Ice Cream Monday, May 11, 2020, in Moline. Whitey’s Ice Cream chain closed its doors temporarily beginning April 3, according to the company website. Annika Tunberg, company vice president, said Whitey's is planning to reopen all locations but the one in Northpark Mall, but service will be drive-thru only.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
051220-qc-nws-whiteys-005
A Whitey’s Ice Cream employee takes down an order from a drive-thru costumer Monday, May 11, 2020, in Moline. Whitey’s Ice Cream chain closed its doors temporarily beginning April 3, according to the company website. Annika Tunberg, company vice president, said Whitey's is planning to reopen all locations but the one in Northpark Mall, but service will be drive-thru only.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
051220-qc-nws-whiteys-006
Erica Lopez takes down an order for a drive-thru customer at Whitey’s Ice Cream Monday, May 11, 2020, in Moline. Whitey’s Ice Cream chain closed its doors temporarily beginning April 3, according to the company website. Annika Tunberg, company vice president, said Whitey's is planning to reopen all locations but the one in Northpark Mall, but service will be drive-thru only.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
051220-qc-nws-whiteys-007
Monday, May 11, 2020, in Moline. Whitey’s Ice Cream chain closed its doors temporarily beginning April 3, according to the company website. Annika Tunberg, company vice president, said Whitey's is planning to reopen all locations but the one in Northpark Mall, but service will be drive-thru only.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
051220-qc-nws-whiteys-008
Monday, May 11, 2020, in Moline. Whitey’s Ice Cream chain closed its doors temporarily beginning April 3, according to the company website. Annika Tunberg, company vice president, said Whitey's is planning to reopen all locations but the one in Northpark Mall, but service will be drive-thru only.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
051220-qc-nws-whiteys-009
Lindsey Freburg hands off an order for a drive-thru customer at Whitey’s Ice Cream Monday in Moline. Whitey’s Ice Cream chain closed its doors temporarily beginning April 3, according to the company website. Annika Tunberg, company vice president, said Whitey's is planning to reopen all locations but the one in Northpark Mall, but service will be drive-thru only.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
051220-qc-nws-whiteys-010
A Whitey’s Ice Cream employee makes a shake for a drive-thru costumer Monday, May 11, 2020, in Moline. Whitey’s Ice Cream chain closed its doors temporarily beginning April 3, according to the company website. Annika Tunberg, company vice president, said Whitey's is planning to reopen all locations but the one in Northpark Mall, but service will be drive-thru only.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
051220-qc-nws-whiteys-011
A Whitey’s Ice Cream employee makes a shake for a drive-thru costumer Monday, May 11, 2020, in Moline. Whitey’s Ice Cream chain closed its doors temporarily beginning April 3, according to the company website. Annika Tunberg, company vice president, said Whitey's is planning to reopen all locations but the one in Northpark Mall, but service will be drive-thru only.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
051220-qc-nws-whiteys-012
A Whitey’s Ice Cream employee puts an order in a bag for a drive-thru costumer Monday, May 11, 2020, in Moline. Whitey’s Ice Cream chain closed its doors temporarily beginning April 3, according to the company website. Annika Tunberg, company vice president, said Whitey's is planning to reopen all locations but the one in Northpark Mall, but service will be drive-thru only.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
051220-qc-nws-whiteys-013
A customer wearing a mask waits in line at Whitey’s Ice Cream Monday, May 11, 2020, in Moline. Whitey’s Ice Cream chain closed its doors temporarily beginning April 3, according to the company website. Annika Tunberg, company vice president, said Whitey's is planning to reopen all locations but the one in Northpark Mall, but service will be drive-thru only.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
051220-qc-nws-whiteys-014
FILE: Madonna Denton takes down an order for a drive-thru customer at Whitey’s Ice Cream in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
