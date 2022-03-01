Whitey's Ice Cream starts construction on Rock Island location drive-thru lane

People seeking a sweet treat at the Rock Island Whitey's Ice Cream this summer won't even need to get out of their car.

Whitey's Ice Cream announced Tuesday it had begun construction to add a drive-thru component to the ice cream chain's Rock Island location, at 2520 18th Ave.

The drive-thru is set to open in early June, Whitey's Vice President Annika Tunberg said. The company plans to keep the lobby open throughout construction.

"We're just really excited to make this happen," Tunberg said.

Discussion about adding a drive-thru lane began last spring, Tunberg said, after the COVID-19 pandemic changed their practices drastically. The company was impressed with how staff handled implementing a makeshift drive-thru while the lobby was closed, and after it opened again it was evident the space could handle it.

Customers also responded well to the drive-thru option. Tunberg said if Whitey's could add a drive-thru to every location they would, as it can make it easier for customers to get their ice cream.

"It just took a bit of time to get off the ground with everything that's happened over the past couple years," Tunberg said.

