They’re bigger than ever, and they’re endangered again.
We already messed it up the first time. Now why not let nature take its course?
In “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” you’ll see some of the same dinosaur and plot footprints that you’ve seen before. This is more of a popcorn movie than its predecessors, with solid summer action and an easy-to-understand take on the dinosaurs’ situation.
The big beasts are threatened now, because a volcano is about to erupt them into extinction …again. The dinosaurs have their supporters, but Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) is not among them.
During a hearing, a senator asks Malcolm whether the animals deserve “the same protection given to other species? Or should they just be left to die?” Malcolm answers that the creatures “were here before us. And if we're not careful... they're going to be here after. Life cannot be contained. Life breaks free. Life... finds a way.”
Money is at the root of it all. Must taxpayers foot the bill to save the dinosaurs?
Sir Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell), one of the original bioengineers of the dinosaurs, enlists the help of Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen (Chris Pratt) in an initiative way to save the creatures and give them a new sanctuary.
A veterinarian named Zia (Daniella Pineda, television’s “The Detour”) and Franklin (Justice Smith, “Paper Towns,”) a computer specialist who’s terrified of, well, nearly everything.
Maisie (newcomer Isabella Sermon,) Lockwood’s granddaughter, spends a lot of time running around the Lockwood mansion and eavesdropping on conversations. She realizes that one of the other characters has a hidden agenda. And now there’s a strong possibility that the dinosaurs will go on the rampage.
After all, isn’t that what you’ll pay to see?
Blue, the raptor who became a friend to Owen, returns. There are several nods to prior movies, along with many Steven Spielberg-type touches (Spielberg was an executive producer). Of course, something new has been added, and it wouldn’t be sporting to tell you exactly what it is.
Pratt provides most of the comic-relief moments, as does Smith, who is really engaging in an escape scene with Howard.
Not everything works, including a “big reveal” that most fans will figure out early on in the movie.
I well remember watching the original “Jurassic Park,” and marveling at the exquisite creatures rendered by cinematic technology. The CGI is better than ever, and it’s still wonderful to see the dinosaurs thunder onto the screen.
If you wonder whether this is the end of the franchise, stick around for the post-credits stinger (brief extra scene) and you can decide for yourself.