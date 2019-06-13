ROCK ISLAND – Director Cory Johnson and Augustana theater student Tristan Odenkirk are returning to familiar territory as they open Neil Simon's “Biloxi Blues” — the second in the playwright's trilogy that began with “Brighton Beach Memoirs” in summer 2017.
Winner of the 1985 Tony for Best Play, “Biloxi Blues” shows how protagonist Eugene Morris Jerome (Odenkirk), a young Army recruit during World War II, learns about life and love while stationed at boot camp in Biloxi, Mississippi, in 1943.
Audiences met Eugene when he was an adolescent in 1930s Brooklyn in “Brighton Beach,” two years ago played by Odenkirk after he finished his freshman year in the professional Mississippi Bend Players (MBP) production. Now, in Biloxi, he is about 19, and Odenkirk is heading into his senior year as a theater and business management major.
“It was a lovely experience with 'Brighton Beach' a couple of years ago,” Johnson said this week, noting MBP has just a two-week rehearsal period and actors start with their lines memorized. “Tristan brings a really wonderful balance of wry humor and heartfelt discovery to his character. This play particularly, this character is a few years older. He has a richness that is heartbreaking and hysterical within kind of a heartbeat. I love the intellect the actor brings to the character.”
“Simon could make us laugh and cry within the page of a scene, and Tristan has a real ability to inhabit that sensibility,” she said. “Because he and I have lived with these characters for a couple years, we have a shared sense of understanding. He has offered some ideas in rehearsals, and it's been a kind of a 'yes-and' collaboration, rather than director bringing every single thing.”
“When we first meet Eugene, he explains that he has three goals in the war — to become a writer, stay alive and lose his virginity,” according to a 1985 New York Times review. “The second of these goals is reached by one of the evening's final jokes, the last by a priceless variation on the standard boy-meets-prostitute scene. But the story of how Eugene becomes a writer is Mr. Simon's true passion, and it's what gives 'Biloxi Blues' its affecting bite.”
Last October, Johnson directed Simon's 1988 farce “Rumors” on the Galvin Fine Arts Center mainstage at St. Ambrose University, less than two months after Simon's death at age 91. Johnson has been a theater professor at SAU since 1989.
“Biloxi Blues” kicks off MBP's third season at Augustana, with a military theme to all three of its productions — which includes a classic comedy, an original work and a musical ("Dames at Sea").
Led by Broadway veteran and Augie alumnus Phil McKinley, ’73, the Mississippi Bend Players' mission is “to provide excellence in Quad-Cities theatre by producing both commercially proven works and original musical and dramatic material.” The MBP gives students and community members the opportunity to work together on professional productions.
The military theme is important given this month's 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion during World War II, and the long, vital history of the Rock Island Arsenal in the Quad-Cities, Johnson said.
“I don't know if any World War II veterans are going to come see this play, but I'm approaching it with, I hope there are,” she said. “It's an individual story. The military do so much for us. We don't think about it, we enjoy our freedom. Each of the shows, in their own different and special way, we hope to honor those who have served, those who have died, and those who have come back to society, and continue to give back out of uniform.”
One community member who's playing a special role in “Biloxi Blues,” is Jim Driscoll of Bettendorf, an Army veteran and actor who's serving as an off-stage military specialist for the production.
“He most certainly has been that,” Johnson said. “He has taught them — we want to be respectful to the military. We know we're going to fall down; we're trying our very best to represent that world and their service well. He's spent hours, so the actors learn how to stand at attention, to stand at ease, to march. Before every performance Mike Schulz, as the drill sergeant, takes them through their paces, marching on campus, just in time to start the play.”
“It's the perfect background,” the director said of Driscoll's assistance. “And he's a theater guy, so he completely gets the idea we're trying to be as authentic as we can. We can only afford so much. With a scene change, we can't take three minutes in the dark. He gets that.”
“There is not a weak link in this group,” Johnson said of the cast. “The actors and crew are so good.”
Tristan and his brother Keenan (a 2018 Augustana grad and now Chicago-based actor) are sons of a 1983 Augie alum — Steve Odenkirk, a Tucson, Ariz., bank vice president — and nephews of film and TV actor Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul,” “Breaking Bad”).
The brothers starred in last summer's new MBP play, “Beginner's Luck,” and Keenan will return to campus to star in the July production, “A Green River,” directed by McKinley. Keenan was directed by Johnson in last summer's MBP production of “A Glass Menagerie.”
“A Green River” was written by Davenport's Aaron Randolph III, and premiered by the QC Theatre Workshop, Davenport, in July 2013, in a production led by Daniel Sheridan. McKinley directed an Augie production in December 2013.
The story centers on Erik White, having been stationed overseas, who returns home to a world he no longer recognizes. Erik must face challenges of everyday life, including bearing the weight of his haunted memories, while continuing to struggle with a war he can't leave behind. Jim Driscoll will be in that cast.
The autobiographical Simon trilogy ends with “Broadway Bound” (which premiered in 1986), as a 23-year-old Eugene and his older brother Stanley try to break into the world of comedy writing while coping with their parents' divorce.
Johnson said she and Tristan Odenkirk haven't officially discussed tackling the final chapter, but said: “Wouldn't it be great, too? My fingers are crossed. I'm just a guest here; I am asked to do things, but that would be wonderful. If they did it, I would love to be part of it.”