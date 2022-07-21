 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early morning fire damages Davenport home

  Updated
Davenport house fire

A fire damaged this home at 3833 Kenwood Ave. in Davenport early Thursday. No one was injured. 

 Thomas Geyer

A fire damaged a Davenport home early Thursday, Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris said in a news release.

The fire was reported at 12:10 a.m.at 3833 Kenwood Ave.

Morris said that Scott County Communications received multiple 911 calls from both the home owner and a neighbor stating a house was on fire and that flames could be seen inside and toward the roof.

Firefighters first arriving on the scene reported there was smoke and fire present.

Morris said an aggressive interior attack resulted in a quick knockdown of the fire.

Moderate fire damage occurred on the main floor, although the spread of the fire and water damage were kept to a minimum as other coordinated efforts assisted in reducing further loss, Morris said.

There were no injuries reported, and the occupant of the house did not require additional assistance, Morris said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimate was available Thursday.

