Calling all History Channel watchers, National Geographic buffs and Quad-City history aficionados: Has River Action got a movie for you! And to top it off, it’s free.
“East Meets West: The First Railroad Bridge to Cross the Mississippi River,” has been shown previously. But if you haven’t seen it yet, or want to take it in a second time, here’s a great chance to see this 51-minute show.
Produced by Heritage Documentaries, a local nonprofit organization, the show features a lot of talking heads. But that’s part of what makes it lively: These passionate, enthused story tellers enthusiastically share their love of Quad-City history.
The film tells the story of the bridge that first connected Rock Island to Davenport in 1856.
"If I were to pick the symbol, to put my thumb on a map of where that connection between East and West began, it was not at the arch in St. Louis (that's for Lewis and Clark history),” said Douglas Brinkley, historian and author. “The real beginning of connection east and west was the bridge that connected Rock Island, Illinois, with Davenport, Iowa."
What’s enjoyable about the movie, besides the wonderful photos, drawings and documents that bring the era to life, is seeing so many faces and names familiar to Quad-Citians.
I’m not sure anyone can tell a story – in writing or verbally – like Roald Tweet can. Tweet, professor emeritus of English at Augustana College, Rock Island, is a historian and author known for his “Rock Island Lines” radio program.
Among the other speakers is another historian and author, Paul-Thomas Ferguson. Particularly engaging is Ferguson’s description of the accident involving the Effie Afton steamboat and the bridge:
“The boat drifted backwards into the bridge,” Ferguson says. “The railroad certainly thought this was a deliberate act by the steamboats to destroy their money-making venture. Reportedly, when the bridge caught on fire, other steamboats that were waiting to go through blew their whistles in celebration at the destruction of the bridge."
A young lawyer named Abraham Lincoln played a key role in the proceedings.
The only reason I’d say the film isn’t suitable for children is that it might not hold the attention of the little ones.
But for older children who will appreciate terrific raconteurs, it will be an adventure in their own history. Train buffs and Lincoln aficionados won’t want to miss it, either, and it’s also a good outing for those curious about this part of our American and Quad-City past.
Seeing the movie is a good opportunity for all of us to stroll along the banks of the Mississippi River and consider the rich history that belongs to the Quad-Cities … and to each of us.