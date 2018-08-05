Dear Emily,
I’ve tried to thank you over and over for getting me through life. But I probably don’t thank you enough for getting me through junior high.
I know you remember how tough it was for me. Maybe for both of us. And “Eighth Grade,” a pitch-perfect movie that is one of the finest of the year, brought it all back to me.
There really is no plot line here, which is part of the movie’s magic. How screenwriter/director Bo Burnham got into the head of an eighth-grade girl is beyond me, but he did, and he brought it on to the screen with every sentence of dialogue and situation.
Elsie Fisher (she might sound familiar because she was the voice of Agnes in the first two “Despicable Me” movies) plays Kayla, a girl so self-conscious she barely functions when she’s in the presence of her crush object Aiden (Luke Prael.)
Kayla makes YouTube videos about growing up, philosophies of life and how to make friends. In fact, that’s how we first see her, in the midst of creating one of her motivational videos which are charming, awkward and earnest – just like Kayla herself. At the end of the video, she asks that viewers share it, and we know that very few people, if any, will watch.
Kayla wants to fit in and have a voice in the world. But she just doesn’t seem to fit in anywhere. She doesn’t even fit in at home, where her loving father (Josh Hamilton, television’s “13 Reasons Why”) tries to coax her away from her phone. He has no idea how to communicate with his daughter who spends her time staring at her phone, wearing earbuds to drown out the environment.
Kayla watches videos and tracks the people she knows on social media, in which she immerses herself. She desperately wants to have friends and be popular, and she can’t figure out why the popular girls roll their eyes in her presence.
Emily, we didn’t have social media. But I remember knowing that the popular kids considered me to be a non-entity and that the boy on whom I had a crush barely knew I existed.
A friend of mine asked me whether his daughter, who happens to be in eighth grade, should see this. I’m not sure, honestly, but I do know this: She would recognize this “R”-rated world in which teens and much younger people live.
And you will, too. Emily, before I forget, thank you so much for getting me through eighth grade. And Bo Burnham, thank you so much for taking me back.