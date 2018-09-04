Electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling is bringing a holiday show to the TaxSlayer Center in December.
Stirling announced this week that she plans to re-release her top-selling Christmas album, "Warmer In The Winter," on Oct. 19 with three new recordings including, "I Wonder as I Wander," "Santa Baby" and the "Main Title from Home Alone (Somewhere in My Memory)."
In support of the re-release, Stirling will kick off "The Wanderland Tour" on Nov. 23 — the day after Thanksgiving — and her multi-city trek will stop at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Thursday, Dec. 6.
You may recognize the musician and part-time motivational speaker from a recent season of "Dancing with the Stars." She and her partner Mark Ballas placed second in ABC's dance competition show.
Stirling is currently co-heading a tour with rock band, Evanescence.
Tickets, $39.50, $59.50 and $79.50, will go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14 and will be available at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 and at the TaxSlayer Center Box Office.