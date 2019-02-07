Is this heaven? No, it's Elizabeth Moen.
The Iowa musician, with a powerful voice that's as expansive and beautiful as the cornfields, returns to her home state next week to play Davenport's Raccoon Motel. Moen mesmerized in Quad-City gigs last September, when she was in town to record at Daytrotter and play the Raccoon the same night.
“I love Davenport; we have a lot of great fans in Davenport,” the 25-year-old native of Vinton said in a recent interview. “The Raccoon Motel is a small venue; I can play there a lot. Sean Moeller (concert booker), I love him. I love playing there, I love the vibe."
A University of Iowa alum, Moen is scheduled to perform six dates in Iowa the first half of the year, including Iowa City April 6, as part of the Mission Creek Festival at the Englert.
“It's really nice to come back and see friends and family,” Moen said. “I've become friends and acquaintances with fans who have come to a handful of shows. You definitely feel that energy in the room, from people who've been with you through the whole process. It will definitely be nice to be back in Iowa.”
She's back on the road to promote her sophomore full-length album, “A Million Miles Away,” released last September.
A review at Iowa City-based littlevillagemag.com said: “Lilting with flavor yet strong as espresso, Moen’s voice is one of passion and heartache. I was cut to the bone by moments of levity on the heels of affective intensity. 'A Million Miles Away' achieves a more mature sound while keeping a taste of youthful woe, worn like a badge of sentimentality. No one feels pain like the young. And no one creates a feeling within their music like Moen.”
In 2016, in a review of musicians from every state, theculturetrip.com said: “Elizabeth Moen is one of those rare artists whose voice, from the first moment you hear it, consumes your entire being, doing away with all previous thoughts and concerns, and leaving you short of breath.”
She taught herself how to play guitar as a teen, and after performing covers at open mics and other gigs, friends and family encouraged her to pen originals. She immersed herself in the writing community of Iowa City while finishing studies in French and Spanish at the University of Iowa. She's inspired artists such as Alabama Shakes, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Lake Street Dive (who she's opened for), and older influences like Stevie Nicks and Joni Mitchell.
“It wasn't until I got my heart truly broken that I started,” she said. “The first songs I really wrote were about heartbreak. It's inherently easier to express myself through a song...A reason why breakup songs are the most popular songs is, it's the topic that anyone can relate to.”
“A Million Miles Away” (recorded in Iowa City) follows Moen’s 2016 self-titled EP and 2017's “That’s All I Wanted” LP, and 2018-2019 represents the first tours she's the headliner.
“Headlining feels good, but at the end of the day, I just like playing shows,” she said. “If you're headlining, that typically means a certain percent of the crowd is there to see you, which is nice.”
Moen played in Ireland in August 2018, and released the new record there Sept. 1. “It was awesome,” she said. “My friends over there are super kind, just chill people. It's fun to play shows with them.”
On the new disc, she tackles the complexities that coincide with the basic need for growth. “At points lighthearted and somber, and even wry, her lyrics mirror what it's like to be alive: to wake up each day and attempt to balance the myriad of emotions that go along with being human.,” according to a promo release.
“The last few years have been hard. It's hard to find someone who you trust,” she said. “Then you can find someone who ends up being an extremely toxic person.
“It's been a lot of ups and downs,” the artist said of the past few years. “I think growth comes from letting yourself mess up, learning from mistakes. If someone gives you a bad vibe, don't continue that relationship. The song 'Bad to Myself' is realizing you are completely destroying your body. I think a big, important part of the growing process is realization, seeing yourself from a different perspective. It's a lot harder to actually make changes, but important to realize you have to make them.”
For most of her young career, Moen has had to wear many hats, including being her own agent and promoter; she's since gotten help.
“It kind of drains me. Being in that position is really hard,” she said. “Someone else can do the business stuff better than I can. 2019 is definitely the year of building a team, to get us farther along.”