In real time

Don't miss the chance to enjoy fun music while helping to raise money for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Greater Mississippi Valley. The latest Life is Beautiful concert will be held Saturday at the Raccoon Motel, 315 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., with music beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Local comedian Tori House will host the event with improv group Bubble Pig starting things off. The concert will feature performances from six bands: Rezinator, Ted Ed Fred, Centaur Noir, Aubs, Plunkett and Mo Carter. The concert also will celebrate the streaming release of William Martin's music, which is available on Spotify, Apple Music and most streaming services.

Admission is a free-will donation.

There also will be one-of-a-kind NAMI Narwhal T-shirt designed by local artist Carolyn Krueger available for purchase online.

On a date

The Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline will open the musical "Hello Dolly" this weekend with performances running from June 1 to 10.

This 1964 musical follows the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker, as she travels to Yonkers, New York, to find a match for the well-known, unmarried half-a-millionaire, Horace Vandergelder. The show is one of the most enduring musical theater hits, with four Broadway revivals and international success.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on June 1, 2, 8, 9 and 10; and 2 p.m. on June 3 and 4. Tickets are $10 and available at theblackboxtheatre.com.

With the family

The Downtown Bettendorf Organization will host Be Downtown, a free outdoor event, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the 15th Street Landing in Bettendorf.

The family-friendly event will feature live music, food trucks, multiple bags tournaments with cash prizes, children’s activities and more. Patrons are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Beginning at noon, live music will be provided in two-hour sets throughout the day by area bands including Doug Brundies, Threat Level Midnight, Panic River Band and Diplomats of Solid Sound. Late-night live music will continue at Harley Corin's, Purgatory's Pub and Riverside Grille.

Verde, a contemporary Mexican restaurant located at The Bridges, will offer food and an outdoor bar for alcohol and other beverage sales. Food trucks will also serve food from noon to 6 p.m.

The K&K Family Fun Zone will host bounce houses, bubble stations and a hands-on science station by Absolute Science.

Additional event details can be found at downtownbettendorf.org.

Dine and drink

On Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m., Ruthie's Steakhouse and Seafood at Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport will host a wine-tasting event.

Napa vs California Wine Class will be curated by Tony Morales and will feature four flights as well as four bites.

The event will be held on the first floor of the resort in the Rhythm Room. $50 per person plus tax and gratuity. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2012647995765047.

Just for fun

Calling all 5K enthusiasts, those who enjoy friendly competition or anyone who likes a leisurely walk in the park, come don a favorite superhero costume and join in as GiGi's Playhouse Quad Cities hosts GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge for Down Syndrome on June 3 at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf.

Designed for the entire family, this annual event has something for people of all ages and abilities. Featuring a timed 5K competitive run, a 1-mile inspirational walk and a kids dash.

This year's theme is Captain America, and there will be prizes for best costume for participants that come dressed as a favorite superhero.

The entry fees are $25 adults, $10 children younger than 13 years/individuals with Down syndrome. Online registration closes June 1 with onsite registrations available on the day of the event. Runners can participate in person or virtually.

Visit www.AcceptanceChallenge.org to learn more or www.gigisplayhouse/quadcites/superhero-run-walk to register for the local event.