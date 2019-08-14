Our natural, human reaction to incidents like the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton is to wonder why they happened. We refer to these events as senseless, yet we can't help but try to make sense of them.
"Assassins," currently playing at the Black Box Theatre in Moline, takes an even narrower focus. The 1990 musical (which had a Tony-winning Broadway revival in 2004), with a book by John Weidman and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, assembles the nine would-be presidential assassins (four of whom were successful) through 1981 — from John Wilkes Booth to John Hinckley Jr., to try to determine what caused their actions and whether there are any similarities in their motives.
Whether the show accomplishes this is left to the audience to decide. Ultimately, though, where "Assassins" succeeds is in holding a cracked mirror up to America, revealing a dichotomous country “where any kid can grow up to be president ... or kill a president.”
The show’s signature song, “Everybody’s Got the Right (to Be Happy),” is a deliberate misinterpretation of the Declaration of Independence and the idea that our unalienable rights include life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
That’s a small distinction, but an important one, and it seems to evade the characters in this show.
Assassination is presented as a panacea for whatever ails us, ranging from the conceptual, like the struggle of the people (represented by Leon Czolgosz and Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme) against a faceless government or the struggle of the individual (embodied by Sara Jane Moore and John Hinckley Jr.) to be noticed in an impersonal world, to something as personal as Giuseppe Zangara's stomach pain.
As the assassins gather early in Act 1 and Zangara (played by the show's director, David M. Miller) clutches his stomach in agony, Booth asks if he’s considered killing the president. “Will it help?” Zangara asks hopefully. Booth simply shrugs and says, “Couldn’t hurt.”
The line gets a well-deserved laugh, and it demonstrates why "Assassins" works so well. Yes, it deals with a serious topic, but it maintains a much-needed sense of humor throughout. Without the (admittedly dark) humor to balance the drama, the show would be so heavy as to be unwatchable.
The cast is excellent across the board, with some performers standing out only because their characters are written to be more memorable. Particularly noteworthy are Mark McGinn as the conniving Booth, Emmalee Hilburn as the bumbling Moore, Jonathan Turner as the hapless Hinckley, Tom Vaccaro as the unflappable Charles Guiteau, Tommy Ratkiewicz-Stierwalt, who holds the show together as the Balladeer before being dramatically transformed into Lee Harvey Oswald, and Brant Peitersen, whose diatribes as would-be Nixon assassin Sam Byck are worth the price of admission.
Sondheim's songs are worth the price of admission, too, especially the barbershop quartet performed by Booth, Moore, Guiteau and Czolgosz (Benjamin Graham) on "The Gun Song" and the duet between Hinckley and Fromme (Sara Nicole Wegener) on "Unworthy of Your Love."
The show-stopper, though, is Act 2's "Another National Anthem," in which the assassins reject the traditional American dream because they conclude it's never been attainable for them.
It’s disturbing, it’s revelatory and, above all, it’s powerful — it’s impossible to walk away from "Assassins" without feeling something. It's a tremendous show.
I’ve never attended a show where there was so much talking going on in the audience during the performance after nearly every scene, as if they were looking to confirm that what they just saw actually happened ... and trying to figure out exactly what it meant.