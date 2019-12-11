Faith and kindness are gifts in Spotlight's holiday show, "Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical"

MOLINE — Despite a long list of acting credits, John VanDeWoestyne had not played Santa Claus onstage before his debut at the Spotlight Theatre in a new production of “Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical.”
With his burly, jovial appearance, and innate kindness, the 66-year-old Geneseo man seems a natural.
“Everybody has their top Christmas movie, and it's in my top three,” VanDeWoestyne said of the original 1947 holiday classic. “It's not Christmas at my house until we've seen 'Miracle.'”
“It's such a delightful story, so cleverly written,” he said. “I was so moved the first time I saw it.”
The musical “Miracle,” with a score by the composer of “The Music Man” (Meredith Willson), premiered on Broadway in 1963 with the title “Here's Love.” In the story, single mother Doris Walker doesn't want her six-year-old Susan's head filled with romantic notions. Their neighbor, Fred Gailey, tries to woo Doris by charming Susan and taking her to see Santa at Macy's, where Doris works.
Doris isn't impressed, but when it turns out that Macy's Santa may, in fact, be the real Kris Kringle, a wave of love spreads across New York City that melts even the most cynical hearts.
VanDeWoestyne, who's been most active with Richmond Hill Players, Geneseo, said he played Santa in a Cambridge Christmas festival, with a mock trial (like in the “Miracle” plot) at the county courthouse over 20 years ago. “I really don't count that,” he said.
At Moline's Spotlight, he saw “Spitfire Grill” this past June and hasn't shaved his gray beard since, in preparation for the part.
“I do what I need to do,” he said of his hair. “I've had it dyed jet black. I shave my head; I cut it short; I grow it long.”
He said 10-year-old Avie Birdsell of Moline, who plays Susan, is “the best part of the show for me.”
“She's really sweet; she's really talented,” VanDeWoestyne said. “The audience is going to love her.”
“We get along well, even though she doesn't believe in me at first,” he said of his role as Santa. “I try to win her over.”
“I try to cheer you up, too,” Avie said, noting her favorite song is “Pine Cones and Holly Berries,” which is combined with “It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas.”
Avie – who's performed at Davenport Junior Theatre and her school, Roosevelt Elementary – first performed at the Spotlight in “Aristocats” in 2018 and has been in other kids' shows there.
Susan is “a very self-assured, poised character, and this one, too,” VanDeWoestyne said of Avie.
“I think that she's very kind, but she's also very sassy. She likes her way, sort of like me," Avie said.
A song in Act II (“She Hadda Go Back”) is this show's version of “Trouble” from “Music Man” – really fast, percussive, and rhythmic, he said. “It's neat; it's good writing,” he said. “I love the music. I don't know why the show wasn't a bigger hit than it was...It's a delight – the music is wonderful and everybody knows the story.”
The moral is a line from the show – “Faith is believing in something, even when common sense tells you not to,” VanDeWoestyne said.