After crossing the finish line of the grueling Quad-City Times Bix 7 on Saturday, runners and walkers will have something to “Cheers!” about.
Luckily, the Bix 7 post-race party, held within just a few steps of the finish line in the Quad-City Times parking lot, offers plenty for finishers to feast on, including thousands of bottles of Michelob Ultra plus those ultra-refreshing Whitey’s Ice Cream ice pops along with soda, water, fruit, granola bars, bags of chips, desserts and Chik-fil-A sandwiches.
For race director Ed Froehlich, the after-party is designed to leave participants, who pass by plenty of festivities (and are offered plenty of free beers) along the 7-mile course, with a good last impression of the Bix experience.
“We want people to have a great time, so they forget about how hard (the race) is and they keep coming back,” Froehlich said. “It’s really an achievement to finish it, so you feel good about yourself. That’s something to celebrate.”
The party, which is open only to those registered for the Bix 7, includes the award ceremony, scheduled for 10 a.m., and typically starts winding down around 11 a.m.
And after that? The fun keeps going throughout downtown Davenport at a crop of establishments such as Me & Billy and Great River Brewery, where there will be food and drink specials along with live music.
For the past 16 years, sweaty Bix-ers have been known to make a beeline to post-race festivities on 3rd Street hosted by Andy Lank, who owns Kilkenny’s Pub and Carriage Haus.
On Saturday, Lank is taking things up a notch with the first-ever Food Truck Smash Up, in which eight food trucks will offer samples and battle to be the named the best. There will also be live music on two outdoor stages.
“My mentality was to create a festival within a festival,” Lank said. “The more people we can drive downtown, the better.”
And there’s a brand new party option this weekend: Armored Gardens and the next-door Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel are joining forces with Fleet Feet, a running retail store at Elmore Marketplace in Davenport, to offer something “out of the ordinary,” according to Phil Young, who owns Fleet Feet.
On Saturday, Young will run his 19th Bix, a race he calls “a big moment” for his hometown community. After the race, you’ll find Young at “The Hangout,” the official name for, in his words, “this really fun and unique party me and some of my friends are throwing.”
Young said both Armored Gardens, a barbecue spot that features 100 craft and domestic beers on tap, and the Raccoon Motel, a music venue and whiskey joint, are "perfect" for post-race festivities. Plus, they're just a short walk from the finish line.
“The day I knew those places were opening on that corner, I thought it was built for Bix,” he said.
At The Hangout, you’ll find Mac-a-ritos, a popular Armored Gardens menu item, a mobile version of the Daiquiri Factory, a pop-up version of the Fleet Feet shop, a recovery and cool-down station featuring a “giant” mist fan and a sock swap, where you can exchange your sweaty race socks for a new pair (used socks will be donated to a local shelter).
“Everyone’s different. For me, personally, I don’t want to stand in a long line for a Michelob Ultra," he said. "We wanted to offer an alternative. Hopefully it adds to the overall experience and gets even more people excited to do the Bix next year."
Over on 2nd Street between Brady and Ripley streets, the longstanding tradition of Street Fest, presented by the Downtown Davenport Partnership, will again feature fair food, drinks and a lineup of local musical acts starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“We’ve always thought of Street Fest as something that’s here to support the race," Jason Gilliland, the partnership's director of events, said. “It's become a tradition for there to be all sorts of things to do downtown."
Gilliland has noticed that post-race festivities have picked up within the last decade, saying that, “When people would come down to the Bix and Street Fest, that was the only time they went downtown all year.”
That has changed.
“The core mission (of Street Fest) was to introduce people to the downtown, and that has pretty much been accomplished.” Gilliland said. “People have more reasons to stay downtown."
If you stay out and about after the Bix on Saturday, he said, you'll see those reasons first-hand.