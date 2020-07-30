Figge celebrates 15 years with 15 days of mostly virtual events

Fifteen years ago on Aug. 6, the Figge Art Museum in Davenport opened its doors. While COVID-19 has disrupted much of 2020, it will not keep the museum from celebrating this milestone with the community.

The Figge is the renamed successor to the Davenport Museum of Art, which opened in 1928 as the Davenport Municipal Art Gallery. The building — named for the V.O. and Elizabeth Kahl Figge Foundation, which donated $13 million toward its $47 million construction — was designed by British architect David Chipperfield, and is one of his first architectural commissions in the United States.

The Figge will fittingly mark its 15th anniversary with 15 days of virtual (and a few in-person) events, from Aug. 6-21, with performances and classes, to tours, demonstrations and more, as well as free admission to the museum during that time.

“Over the past 15 years, the museum has become a centerpiece of downtown Davenport,” said Figge Executive Director and CEO Michelle Hargrave, in a news release. “The Figge offers world-class exhibitions, engaging interactions with art, as well as innovative programs, and brings our community together to build relationships, foster dialogue and enhance well-being.”