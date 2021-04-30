Five must-watch movies for Mother's Day

The day we honor mothers is almost upon us.

For the occasion we've chosen five great films about mothers. The list starts with two women facing poverty, danger and crime as the viewer watches their choices diminish with every frame.

Fear not. We've included a pair of cult classics that mix terror with dark humor, as well as a heart-warming movie filled with endearing, lasting performances from a start-studded cast.

Our list ends with bright color film made seven decades ago that takes on issues we still struggle with today.

Hug your mom. And avoid wire hangers.

1. Winter's Bone (2010) Perhaps the best movie of the previous decade, this is the story of a teenage girl — played by Jennifer Lawrence — taking on the role of mother and family protector. Her father is gone. Her mother is a living ghost. Lawrence must navigate meth makers and county sheriffs and the coiled menace of a meth-using uncle played by John Hawkes. An incredible depiction of rural poverty and our underground drug economy in a raw, real setting.