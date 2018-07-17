Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is headed to Davenport this fall.
The folk musician, who released his seventh studio album, “Part of the Light,” in May and is known for songs such as "You Are the Best Thing," will play the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, the venue announced Tuesday.
The concert is part of LaMontagne's 25-date acoustic tour dubbed "Just Passing Through," which kicks off on Oct. 7 in Portland, Maine, and includes a stop at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Throughout the tour, John Stirratt, of the band Wilco, will accompany LaMontagne on bass.
Tickets for the Adler Theatre show will be go on sale at noon Friday with prices starting at $39.50 and going up to $79.50.
Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000.