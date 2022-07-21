Frank Fritz of American Pickers reportedly suffers stroke

Mike Wolfe, creator and executive producer of “American Pickers,” is reporting on his Facebook page that his former partner on the show, Davenport native Frank Fritz, has suffered a stroke.
“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on,” Wolfe wrote Thursday on his Facebook page. “There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.
“Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital,” Wolfe said. “Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts.
“Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”
"American Pickers" is a documentary series that explores the world of antique "picking" on The History Channel. The show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America's most valuable antiques. The show debuted Jan. 18, 2010, on the History Channel.
Wolfe’s business, Antique Archeology, is based in LeClaire.
Fritz, 57, was away from the popular show in 2020 and 2021 to recuperate from back surgery. He also suffers from Crohn’s disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease.
According to news reports, Fritz has lost 65 pounds and has become sober from alcohol for which he spent time in rehab.
Fritz was fired from the show in July 2021.
Fritz also owns Frank Fritz Finds in Savanna, Illinois.
