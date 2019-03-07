DAVENPORT — A free jazz party will be held Sunday, March 10, at the Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., to celebrate the 116th anniversary of the birthday of Davenport native Bix Beiderbecke (1903-1931), the legendary cornetist and composer.
The Catfish Jazz Society and the Bix Jazz Society are co-hosting the annual Bix Birthday Bash, featuring a trio of veteran professional musicians – Bix expert Josh Duffee on the drums, Ron Wilson on bass, and Dave Holcomb on piano.
Admission is free and all musicians are welcome to join in to honor Bix and jam between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. A small hamburger dinner will be available for $6, along with a cash bar and free birthday cake.
The 48th-annual Bix jazz festival will be Aug. 1-3 at Rhythm City Casino, Davenport, with free concerts Friday night at LeClaire Park. Performers will include pianist Jeff Barnhart with stars like Hal Smith on the drums and world-renowned clarinetist Dave Bennett. Others performers include Hot Jazz Collective, Josh Duffee and his Graystone Monarchs, Miss Jubilee, and New Red Onion Jazz Babies.
New to the festival this year will be the NOLA Jazz Band from Des Moines, plus Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles from Denver, and local favorite Manny Lopez. For more information, visit bixsociety.org.