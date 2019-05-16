Near the conclusion of the German American Heritage Center exhibit on the groundbreaking Bauhaus school of design, a talk on the influential movement will take place at the center — 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport — at 2 p.m. Saturday.
After World War I, German leaders encouraged the development of a new school to blend the power of industry with the insight of design, according to GAHC. New industrial materials were used to fulfill the needs of the expanding urban society. The Bauhaus school represented revolutionary concepts on art and design as well as an inclusive social experiment.
Whynne Schafer, a local interior designer, will discuss this and more Saturday with an in-depth look at the movement that shaped modern design. The center's exhibit, “Enter the Bauhaus: Philosophy of Modern Design,” runs through May 26.
This exhibit introduces the history, philosophy, and selections of artists that helped build the Bauhaus. You may recognize names such as Walter Gropius, Wassily Kandinsky and Ludwig Mies Van der Rohe, as well as other talented artists and craftsman.
The exhibit also features original pieces from Bengt Von Rosen (1903-1998), a Latvian student of the Bauhaus who immigrated to Davenport and contributed to many designs of local landmarks and buildings.
The Bauhaus, which translates as “House of Building,” aimed to make architecture “the convener and unifier of all the arts,” according to an April 30 New York Times piece. “As a whole, the disciplines embraced industrial production and aimed to create an integrated daily environment where design touched everything, from a teaspoon to a city — as its founding director, Walter Gropius, later put it.”
In 1919, a bold new idea was founded in Weimar, Germany, by architect Gropius (1883-1969). With industrialization ramping up and a new wave of mass production sweeping the globe, there were anxieties about the soullessness of manufacturing and its products losing artistic quality, according to GAHC.
Art’s purpose as a creative outlet was being challenged by the utilitarianism of industrialization. To preserve the quality of art from the clashing monotony of production, a new ideology (the Bauhaus) aimed to unite them instead.
Admission to the Davenport exhibit and talk is included with regular admission: $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children and free for members. For more information, call 563-322-8844 or visit gahc.org.